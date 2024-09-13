Singer Shot to Death in ‘Terrifying’ Video as He Walked to Venue: Report

A local singer was gunned down on video as he walked into a venue to perform in Bogota, Colombia, according to El Colombiano.

The video was shared on X by the site Colombia Oscura. You can watch it later in this story but be forewarned that it’s disturbing, although taken from a distance.

According to the local publication El Colombiano, police identified a suspect after collecting security camera footage in the area. The murder occurred south of Bogoto in the “Santa Ana neighborhood,” the Spanish-language news site reported.

The victim was described by the publication as a “vallenato music singer” who was “cruelly murdered” as he was “about to enter” a music venue for a performance on September 10. The singer’s name was not released.

Daily Mail also published video of the shooting, although it stops just before the moment the singer is shot. It shows a group of men lingering casually in the street before the victim walks into the frame and one of the men walks toward him at a faster pace. Daily Mail referred to the shooting death video as capturing a “terrifying moment.”

The Singer Was Shot ‘Multiple Times’ in the Street, Reports Say

The singer was “shot multiple times” as he walked toward the venue to sing, El Colombiano reported. The shooting occurred “during the early morning hours,” the publication reported.

“On August 24, a case of contract killing was reported in the Santa Ana neighborhood, south of Bogotá. A man, supposed leader of a vallenato group, was murdered when he was preparing to perform. Security cameras recorded the moment when the hitman approached and shot him,” Colombia Oscura wrote on X.

Surveillance video collected by authorities showed “a group of three men waiting outside the location” before one walked rapidly up to the victim and “quickly drew a firearm,” El Colombiano reported, adding that the entire shooting was captured on video.

The victim was described by the Colombian publication as “a young man who was dedicated to performing continuously or the so-called vallenato parties in different places in the city.”

According to Daily Mail, the singer was distracted by looking at his smartphone when the gunman approached.

A police official named Rúben Pérez told City TV, “We have fully identified those who committed the crime,” Daily Mail reported.

“They are three citizens and one of them is the one who shot him. Work has been carried out that will most likely be successful,” Perez said, according to Daily Mail.

Traditional Vallenato Music Is Popular in Colombia Where It Builds ‘a Regional Shared Identity,’ Reports Say

According to UNESCO, traditional Vallenato music “fuses cultural expressions from northern Colombia, the songs of cow-herders of the Greater Magdalena region and the chants of African slaves with the traditional dance rhythms of the indigenous people of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.”

The musical “expressions are also blended with Spanish poetry and musical instruments of European derivation. The lyrics of traditional Vallenato music interpret the world through stories that mix realism and fantasy, expressed through songs that are nostalgic, joyful, sarcastic and humorous,” the site reports.

“Traditional Vallenato music is performed at Vallenato music festivals and crucially at parrandas where friends and family gather, thus playing a crucial role in building a regional shared identity,” according to UNESCO.