‘Sister Wives’ Star Feels ‘Embarrassed’ Over ‘Dysfunctional’ Family: Report

“Ssiter Wives” star Kody Brown feels a little sheepish now that two of his four wives have left him, In Touch Weekly wrote in a new report. Kody is still in a relationship with his first wife, Meri, and his fourth wife, Robyn, but his second wife, Janelle, and his third wife, Christine, have left the family.

Kody, 53, is “embarrassed” about losing half of his wives but he’s not “shocked,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “He admitted that their version of polygamy was dysfunctional,” they said to In Touch.

Kody married Meri in 1990, and they welcomed one child together. He then married Janelle in 1993 and they have six kids. In 1994, Kody married Christine and they have six children as well. In 2014, Kody legally divorced Meri so he could marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous relationship. They went on to have two kids together, making Kody a father of 18 kids.

But after nearly 26 years of marriage, Christine decided to leave the family in November 2021. Grumblings began to swirl about Janelle also stepping out, and both he and Janelle confirmed they were “separated” in a preview for the “Sister Wives” “One on One” special, slated to premiere on December 18.

Janelle and Kody were together for 29 years.

Janelle Said There Was a ‘Gulf’ Between Her and Kody

Janelle referred to Kody as her “best friend” during an episode of “Sister Wives,” but she couldn’t deny that they had grown apart.

“Look, I’m not someone who throws the towel in on a marriage,” Janelle said. “But it seems almost like there is this gulf now. Especially where he’s like, ‘I want this.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t give you that.’”

Kody also felt the distance.

“Is this working for us? Is this working for you? I don’t think you and I know how to be real about things with each other,” he said while speaking to Janelle. “I mean, you gotta know it too. There’s something fundamentally wrong here. Is this just what the human condition is?”

Janelle Has Been on a Weight Loss Journey

Janelle revealed on Instagram that she has been losing weight amid her split from Kody.

“I’m ready for you 2023! This health journey I’ve been on has been incredible,” Janelle said. “The results weren’t overnight and I’m okay with that. It’s all about slow and steady that wins the race💪🏼. 2023 is my year! If you want to come on this journey WITH me, let’s do this!”

The TLC star has focused on her health for more than a year.

She shared her first progress picture in July.

“Everyone’s weight loss journey looks different. I’ve said before I am always hesitant to share publically any progress I make because, lets be real, there are always naysayers in the crowd,” she wrote at the time. “However, in the past year, not only have I increased my strength but in my own unique way I have lost weight and inches.”

“I never thought I could feel as good as I did at 18 and finally feel like I’m on my way to my ultimate health goals,” she added.