Slice of Sauce on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Husband and wife entrepreneurial duo Cole and Emily Williams took their company, Slice of Sauce, to the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, the duo is from Austin, Texas and they “‘slice up’ a new way to eat your favorite flavor-packed condiment with their twist on traditional sauces.”

The entrepreneurs pitched their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and guest Shark, MBL legend Alex Rodriguez.

Here’s what you should know about Slice of Sauce on ‘Shark Tank’:

1. The Slice of Sauce Promises to Bring Nutrition and Flavor

Slice of Sauce was created when the founders wanted to bring vegetable-rich sauces and flavors to their meals.

“Determined to use the mount of nutrient-rich veggies left behind, a new form of sauce was born, bringing with it a host of opportunities to enjoy the bold, concentrated flavor,” the website reads.

Since then, the product has evolved but still aims to bring flavors to sandwiches, burgers and wraps in a slice.

2. The Slice is Created by Dehydrating Sauces

In order to create a Slice of Sauce, the company takes tomatoes and fewer than 10 other ingredients in order to create the flavor for the slices. According to the website, they use “careful dehydration and some special dance moves” to create the condiment slice.

The product is also completely allergen-free. The process of creating the slice does not use wheat/gluten, dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, egg, soy, fish or shellfish.

The slice of sauce never drips, so it will not get messy like normal sauce might.

3. There Are Multiple Varieties Available

At the time of writing, Slice of Sauce is available in a number of different flavors and can be preordered from the company website.

Currently, there are slices of ketchup, spicy sriracha, Frank’s red hot and a Habanero Hot Sauce called a Secret Aardvark Slice. Each flavor lists fewer than 10 ingredients on their nutrition labels.

The Ketchup flavor, for instance, is made up of tomato paste, cane sugar, distilled vinegar powder, salt, potato starch, sunflower oil, and dried onion and garlic.

4. The Slices are Marketed to Travelers

Looking at the Slice of Sauce Facebook page, it’s clear that they market to people who travel and camp often.

“Have we mentioned how much we love travelers (and how much they love us?)” one post from 2019 reads. “Our lightweight, individual slices need no refrigeration and leave no mess behind, making us the perfect addition to your carry-on bag.”

The post continues, “Liven up those airport sandwiches with better-for-you ingredients, and be the envy of the passenger next to you. That’s what we call traveling like a pro.”

5. The Slices Do Not Need to Be Refrigerated

According to the company website, there are a number of reasons that the slices could be the sauce of choice for a consumer.

The website says they have “big flavor, no mess, no high fructose corn syrup, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan” and needs no refrigeration. At the time of writing, the slices can be pre-ordered and cost $5.99 for eight slices.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the Sharks bite on the offer to join in on Slice of Sauce.

READ NEXT: Electra Beverages on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know