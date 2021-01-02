How Snoop Dogg Had Anderson Cooper Going Crazy in Front of Andy Cohen

While there were many memorable moments during Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast Thursday, one incident in particular made a very giggly Cooper an Internet sensation — thanks to Snoop Dogg.

Cohen and Cooper kicked off 2021 with a bang during their traditional CNN show from New York City’s Times Square. The two, who enjoyed several tequila shots on air, welcomed Snoop Dogg as a remote guest shortly after the ball dropped. Cohen then initiated the game, “Have You Gotten High There,” which involved asking the “I Wanna Thank Me” artist whether he had ever been stoned at varying locations.

Snoop Dogg dished his answer for a number of places, including the White House, an NFL football game and the Oscars. In what many are calling one of the top television moments of the New Year so far, Cooper spiraled into an uncontrollable fit of laughter when his co-host asked whether Snoop Dogg had ever gotten high on CNN.

“Have you gotten high… on CNN?” Cohen asked.

“No, but in front of the CNN building on Sunset Boulevard I have!” Snoop Dogg responded candidly, causing Cooper to laugh so hard he had to leave the frame.

The moment, which you can watch below, inspired a wave of praise online and began to circulate on Twitter throughout the morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

Snoop Dogg Said He Has Gotten High at the White House, but Not at the DMV

Snoop Dogg made @andersoncooper go full Joker.

Snoop broke the Coop. pic.twitter.com/beTO3xD1EZ — Ryan and Luna(Veteran & Dog) 🇺🇲🪖🐕‍🦺 (@VeteranAndDog) January 1, 2021

Snoop Dogg, who was nearly-equally giggly during the segment, revealed to the co-hosts that he had been high at a number of places, including the White House.

“I want to play a game with you, because you’re so upfront about your smoking,” Cohen said to to Snoop Dogg at the beginning of the clip. “I want to play a game with you called ‘Have You Gotten High There?’”

“I like that,” the musician responded.

Snoop Dogg confirmed that he has been high on a yacht before, proclaiming, “I! Have! Gotten! High! There!” He also added the White House to his list of “yes” answers.

“Have you gotten high at the White House?” Cohen asked, to which Snoop Dogg replied, “Yes, yes, yes.”

This was when Cooper began to unravel, laughing harder at each following response during the exchange.

At one point, Cooper mused, “What is happening?” when Cohen asked whether Snoop Dogg had ever gotten high at Martha Stewart’s house. The artist had previously co-hosted a potluck dinner party show with Stewart.

Snoop Dogg has been high at a bar mitzvah, an NFL football game and an awards show, he shared with Cohen and Cooper. Although he has never been to the Oscars, he assured that he would be high if ever given the chance.

“I’ve never been to the Oscars, but when I do go, you better know that I will,” Snoop Dogg shared. He added that the DMV is another spot he had never been high at, saying it would be a “no-no.”

Cohen & Cooper Sparked a Wave of Support Online

Last night’s footage of Anderson Cooper and Snoop Dog. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jexLpjWWqt — Fried Chicken and Moët (@DereckHarmon) January 1, 2021

Viewers of the NYE broadcast took to Twitter to express their support for the dynamic duo and Snoop Dogg.

While some related their own experiences to Snoop Dogg, others cherished seeing Cooper let loose — a stark shift from his usual serious demeanor on CNN.

Below are some of the responses:

“Snoop Dogg has Anderson Cooper in stitches with ‘Have you gotten high at…’ and his manic giggle is infectious!” one user wrote.

Another compared herself to the musician, writing: “I am Snoop.”

I am Snoop Happy New Year, everyone! https://t.co/ifc4tMX7Ma — Jo Anna Van Thuyne 🖤💖 (@JoPincushion) January 1, 2021

“I think Anderson and Andy’s interview with Snoop Dog is one of my favorite CNN things ever, and always will be. #CNNNYE,” wrote another excited individual.

I think Anderson and Andy's interview with Snoop Dog is one of my favorite CNN things ever, and always will be.#CNNNYE — Lee (@leeneugebauer) January 1, 2021

READ NEXT: WATCH: Andy Cohen Slams NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio