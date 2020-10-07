Snow Owls on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 10/7/2020

The Masked Singer season 4 is underway, and the 4 remaining contestants from “Group A” are taking the stage for a second performance on Wednesday, October 7. One of those contestants is the Snow Owls duo, the first duet competitor for the series.

Here’s what we know about the Snow Owls after their first performance on The Masked Singer, and which celebrities might be hiding behind the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ Snow Owls Clues So Far

Before the season 4 premiere, the Snow Owls offered this first clue to fans: “You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it’s a tie.”

During the Snow Owls’ first animated clue package of the season, several important visual clues stood out, including a castle, a pearl inside an oyster, a birdhouse covered in snow, Christmas lights, and a rose. Three signs labeled “Jam-A-Lot,” “Magnolia,” and “Quarrel Canyon” were also featured.

The male Snow Owl teased to host Nick Cannon that he loves wings.

FOX teases that “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which accomplishments belong to the celebrities behind the Snow Owls masks?

Top Guesses for the Snow Owls on ‘The Masked Singer’

On premiere night, the judges guessed the duo could be Marie and Donnie Osmond (Donnie competed on the show previously, as the Peacock), Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, or Derek and Julianne Hough.

After their first performance, our leading guess for the Snow Owls’ identities was country music star Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

