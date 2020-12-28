Who Is Justin Hartley’s New Girlfriend?

This Is Us star Justin Hartley will appear on the newest episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU on Monday, December 28. Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott host the spinoff show, and fans will get to see Hartley transform his friend Mat’s backyard into, “a stunning outdoor oasis for his entire family.”

Even if you don’t follow This Is Us, you may have heard of Hartley’s name. Hartley was married to Netflix’s Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. The two got married in 2017, and Hartley filed for divorce two years later in 2019. Since then, Hartley has moved onto a new girlfriend.

Hartley has begun dating Sofia Pernas. Hartley and Pernas first met when the two worked together on The Young and the Restless. Hartley acted on the show from 2014 to 2016, and Pernas joined the cast in 2015 as Hartley’s on-screen girlfriend. Stause also appeared on The Young and the Restless at the time, and she and Hartley announced their engagement in 2016.

Hartley & Pernas Made Their Relationship Official

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause on November 22, 2019, according to Entertainment Tonight. Hartley listed the date of separation as July 8, 2019. Stause then filed for a dissolution of the marriage, citing irreconcilable differences weeks later, per Entertainment Tonight.

Shortly after Selling Sunset showed Stause and Hartley’s divorce, Hartley made his relationship with Pernas Instagram official earlier this year in August. Pernas posted an Instagram story of a man leaning on a marble table with a drink, baseball cap, and cigar in hand. She captioned the story, “Easy like Sunday morning,'” per Good Housekeeping. Hartley posted a similar Instagram story of him in a similar setting. He was wearing the same baseball cap as the one in Pernas’ Instagram story.

Hartley has been spotted with Pernas prior to their Instagram story debut. A source told People in June that the two had, “been dating for several weeks.” The source added that two two had been, “spending a lot of time at his house…They look very happy.”

“She was very much a doting girlfriend,” the source told People. “She dropped him off in the morning and returned to pick him up a few hours later. She helped him into the car and had a cold drink for him. They returned to his house and were there the whole weekend together.”

Hartley & Stause’s Played Out on ‘Selling Sunset’

Fans watched Stause’s marriage crumble on season 3 of Selling Sunset. During the finale episode, Stause broke down in tears saying, “It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

Shortly after the two separated, a source told People that Stause didn’t see the divorce coming. “Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” the source told People.

The source added, “He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

