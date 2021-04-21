Report: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Will Have Knuckles, According to Set Photos

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – the movie, not the game – will star Knuckles the Echidna, according to set photos posted on social media.

The photo acquired by Sonic news source Tails’ Channel and attributed to @Pursuit23 shows life-sized models of Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, and Knuckles being placed in the middle of a set. This is done so that the CGI animators have a reference for how the lighting should look for the characters so they can be rendered in a scene more convincingly.

Here's a look at the #SonicMovie2 filming at Fort Langley today. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles props were seen; Marsden and Sumpter present as well. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/YlrsNZlvVy — Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) April 20, 2021

The photo shows up among other photos and videos of the set in Fort Langley, British Columbia that were posted online today. The other photos show James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, actors who starred in the fist Sonic the Hedgehog movie, being filmed running out of a coffee shop (appropriately named Mean Bean as in the Sonic-themed puzzle game Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine) onto a dusty town street.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 filming in Fort LangleyJames Marsden and Tim’s Sumpter films scenes for Sonic 2 2021-04-20T19:08:25Z

It’s already been confirmed by not only the marketing of the sequel but the mid-credits scene of the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie that Tails would make an appearance in the sequel. However, up until this point, the appearance of Knuckles has only been a rumor. According to The Illuminerdi, Jason Momoa of Aquaman fame was allegedly offered the role of Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Other set photos posted online yesterday show tanks and helicopters which seem to be from the GUN Army (a fictional military force in the Sonic games) rolling through Green Hills, a town in the movie. Eagle-eyed fans would notice that the helicopter has “SA-2” written on the side, a possible reference to Sonic Adventure 2 on the Dreamcast which begins with Sonic escaping from a helicopter from the GUN Army.

Fort Langley is under siege. The tanks have rolled into Fort Langley — the new Green Hills for the #SonictheHedgehog sequel.

Can Robotnik be far behind?

▶️https://t.co/CsxyIXDZUh #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/LtnMXeTMb2 — Hollywood North Buzz – YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) April 19, 2021

Someone also shot a video of the filming of one of the stunts where someone appears to be carried through the air. It’s believed that the scene will be edited in post production so that it’s Tails lifting up the person, as Tails can fly through the air by spinning his two tails like a propeller.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will come to theaters on April 8, 2022 according to Paramount Pictures.

Read More: Osamu Kobayashi Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know