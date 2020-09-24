SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Legendary Singer on Maximum Life Support

SP Balasubrahmanyam, legendary Bollywood playback singer, is on maximum life support, Chennai’s MGM Healthcare hospital said in a medical bulletin on September 24, according to Times of India. Balasubrahmanyam, 74, previously tested positive for coronavirus, but has continued to battle serious health issues after COVID-19 was no longer detected in his system.

The hospital’s letter stated, “His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring the situation.”

This most recent health update concerning SP, which is short for Sripathi Panditaradhyula, came as a shock since since the singer’s son, SP Charan, who’s been sharing updates concerning his father’s health on Instagram, shared extremely positive news two days prior.

Charan wrote: #SPB health update 22/9/20 – Dad continues steady progress toward getting better. Ekmo/ventilator, physio therapy continue with oral intake of liquids. He’s been eager to leave the hospital as early as possible.”

Fans have flooded the comments section on Charan’s post to wish Balasubrahmanyam, who was first hospitalized on August 5 a quick recovery. On August 28, Charan shared a video on Instagram and said, “We were expecting dad’s lungs to improve as they were but unfortunately we are still not at that point where we could rid him of the ventilator. But the good news is that dad is COVID negative.”

Balasubrahmanyam Thought He’d Be Out of the Hospital In 2 Days After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

When Balasubrahmanyam was first admitted to the hospital in Chennai on August 5, the singer shared a video explaining that he had contracted COVID-19, as reported by NDTV. He merely admitted himself for care as a precaution for his family members, and the National-Award winning singer assured his fans that there was nothing to worry about.

“They said I can stay home and self-quarantine myself, but I didn’t want to do that, Balasubrahmanyam said. “It is very tough with all the family. They are very concerned, they can’t leave you alone. So, I got admitted to the hospital. All my friends are here, they are taking good care of me. I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this one. So please don’t bother to call me to find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided.”

“In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home,” Balasubrahmanyam continued. “Thanks for the concern. Lot of people have been calling me. I couldn’t attend all the calls. I have come here mostly to take rest so there won’t be any disturbance to me and to take medication.”

Balasubrahmanyam Has Recorded Over 40,000 Songs in 16 Different Languages

Balasubrahmanyam is a celebrated singer in Bollywood. He’s received the National Film Award six times and has recorded over 40,000 songs – which is noted in the Guinness Book of World Records for recording the maximum number of songs, as reported by Swarajra magazine.

Balasubrahmanyam has also received numerous civilian honours bestowed upon him by Padmashri and Padma Bhushan — from government of India. Some of the performer’s most popular songs were recorded in the ’90s when he sang Salman Khan’s voice in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Humn Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Patthar Ke Phool, among others.

