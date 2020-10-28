Squiggly Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far

The Squiggly Monster contestant on The Masked Singer performs for the first time this season in the “Group C Premiere” episode, airing on October 28.

Though we won’t know the Squiggly Monster’s celebrity identity until they get eliminated and their mask comes off, each performance brings with it new clues and guesses about who the masked singer might be. Here’s what we know so far:

Squiggly Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

Ahead of the season premiere, each of the anonymous contestants shared a “sneak peek” clue about their secret identity. The Squiggly Monster teased: “It’s very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I’m known for having a lot of hands to latch onto.”

FOX’s description for this newest season of The Masked Singer drops some hints about the cast and their collective accomplishments, revealing, “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which accolade is attributed to the celebrity behind the Squiggly Monster mask?

In the first clue package, some stand-out visual clues were cookies, a lock, a stethoscope, and a man in a top hat and monocle.

When Squiggly Monster sang “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, the stage was set with pinwheels.

‘The Masked Singer’ Squiggly Monster Guesses

Based on the clues “my fellow Americans” and a stethoscope, Ken Jeong guessed that the Squiggly Monster may be Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The other judges guessed he might instead be Ray Romano or Al Franken.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

