After Bitter Feud, ‘What Not to Wear’ Stars to Reunite for New Series

More than a decade after they were last on TLC together and wound up in a very public feud, former “What Not to Wear” co-stars Stacy London and Clinton Kelly have reunited for a new Amazon Prime Video series called “Wear Whatever the F You Want,” Amazon announced on August 26, 2024.

London and Kelly skyrocketed to fame as the “hugely influential” and “always-chic, brutally blunt hosts” of TLC’s hit show “What Not To Wear” from 2003 to 2013, per Fashion Magazine. But in 2017, Kelly made headlines for revealing they were on the outs, per Today.com. Eventually, the duo mended fences and went on a 10-city tour together in October 2023, according to USA Today.

Their new eight-episode series will turn their old show on its head, per Amazon, encouraging clients to feel good in whatever styles they choose.

Stacy London & Clinton Kelly Say the ‘World Has Changed A Lot’ Since They Were Last on TV

Kelly and London will serve as executive producers of “Wear Whatever The F You Want,” which Amazon called a “new style transformation show.” In each episode, the duo will spend a couple of days empowering “each client to live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth in the journey of a lifetime.”

Lauren Anderson, head of Brand and Content Innovation at Amazon MGM Studios, said the show will be “filled with expertise and inspiration; chemistry and warmth; and, of course, their signature, enviable style.”

“The world has changed a lot since the run of ‘What Not to Wear,’ and, thankfully, so have we,” the duo said in a statement. “These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society’s norms — because there are no more norms!”

“However, style is still an important form of communication,” they continued, “and we’re excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It’s time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it.”

Hours after Amazon’s announcement, Kelly wrote on Instagram, “It’s happening!!! I’ve wanted to tell you guys about this for YEARS now. @stacylondonreal and I have joined forces again for a new show that is kinda like WNTW except NOT. It’s called Wear Whatever The F You Want and we’re gonna help people do exactly that! Can’t wait for you to see it! Love ya, mean it. CK 😘”

Stacy London Said She ‘Sobbed’ When Clinton Kelly Reached Out to Reconcile

In September 2023, London and Kelly reunited on TV for the first time since “What Not to Wear” ended, with an appearance on “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” during which they explained that they’d made up since their very public feud years earlier.

In 2017, Kelly hinted at tensions between him and London in his book, “I Hate Everyone, Except You.” London then blocked him on Twitter, per People.

On “Today,” the two admitted they’d had a falling out and didn’t make up until several years later.

“We have very strong feelings toward each other,” Kelly said on the show, saying he was tired of all the headlines about their ongoing feud. “So I reached out to Stacy and I was like, ‘Can we put this behind us? Let’s talk it out.’ And we had a really emotional conversation. It was during the pandemic, sort of as the pandemic was ending. And we just talked through it all.”

Admitting she “sobbed my eyes out” over them reconciling, London said, “When you grow up a bit — and we did grow up on television — there’s a lot of points of pride that I don’t think either of us were willing to talk to.”

“I let it all hang out,” she continued. “I told Clinton everything that made me sad, everything that hurt me, every way I thought I hurt him. All the petty grudges, all the stupid crap.”

As of this publication, Amazon had not announced a premiere date for “Wear Whatever the F You Want.”