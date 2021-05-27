‘Star Trek’ Actors With Famous Family Members

Hollywood is filled with famous families. Often, the most popular actors of their generation are the sons, daughters, nephews, nieces, or godchildren of A-listers from the previous generation.

Sometimes it’s easy to make the connection between famous family members. However, many celebs change their names when they enter the business. So, it can be hard to keep track of who’s related to whom.

Here are a few “Star Trek” actors who are descended from Hollywood royalty.

Alexander Siddig is Related to Malcolm McDowell

Alexander Siddig on George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight: BIO and InterviewActor Alexander Siddig joins us in the red chair. Born in Sudan and raised in the U.K., Alexander played Dr. Julian Bashir on 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' and starred in the critically acclaimed Canadian film 'Cairo Time' opposite Patricia Clarkson. His latest film 'Inescapable' is by the same director, and it looks at the… 2012-10-03T18:45:23Z

Alexander Siddig, who went by Siddig El Fadil before changing his name, is known to “Star Trek” fans as Doctor Julian Bashir from “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” According to People Magazine, Siddig was born in Sudan to a Sudanese father and a British mother. That mother happened to be Malcolm McDowell’s sister.

In an interview with Bidoun, Siddig said that his mother traveled to Sudan with another romantic suitor, but fell in love with his father on that visit. At the time, her brother was a newcomer in the business. They got married in Sudan and had Siddig there. They moved to England when he was still young, and Siddig has said that he identifies with being British more than with being Arab.

In an interview with George Stroumboulopoulos, Siddig said that he and McDowell have always been close, but that they’ve gotten closer since his mother died. He also shared that when he chose his professional name, Alexander Siddig, it was partially inspired by his uncle’s iconic character, Alex, from “A Clockwork Orange.”

McDowell is also a “Star Trek” veteran. He played Soren in “Star Trek: Generations.”

Ethan Peck is Related to Gregory Peck

Meet Gregory Peck's Grandson, Ethan Peck: Rising Star and Future Batman?The 30-year-old actor is carving his own path and stars in the upcoming film, "The Curse of Sleeping Beauty." 2016-05-13T20:02:19Z

Ethan Peck is known to “Star Trek” fans as Spock in “Star Trek: Discovery” and the upcoming series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” In Hollywood, he’s known as the descendant of old Hollywood royalty. Peck is the grandson of legendary actor Gregory Peck.

The elder Peck had three sons with his first wife, Greta Kukkonen. She was also a Hollywood pro, working behind the scenes as a makeup artist. One of those sons, Stephen Peck, is Ethan Peck’s father.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peck admitted that he was overwhelmed by the comparisons to his grandfather when he was younger. However, now that he’s forged his own career, he’s “honored” to be compared to the Hollywood great. Peck did stress that he feels he’s making his own way in the business, not just following in his famous grandfather’s footsteps.

He said that “it feels very kind of my own thing. And I feel that I discover more about him through myself.”

Chris Pine is Related to Anne Gwynne

Things Are Going Great For Me with Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984)Tarantino included a sweet homage to Chris Pine's grandmother and scream queen Anne Gwynne in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". Full Episode: linktr.ee/ThingsAreGoingGreatForme 2020-10-23T17:02:41Z

Chris Pine is known to “Star Trek” fans as the other Captain Kirk. He played the role in J.J. Abrams’ reboot of the franchise. Pine comes from a long line of Hollywood stars.

His mother, Gwynne Gilford, later Pine, appeared in several television shows and a few movies in the 1970s and 80s. His grandmother, Anne Gwynne, was also a famous actress. The Los Angeles Times reported that she was one of the original “scream queens,” the women who dominated the horror genre in the 1930s and 40s. Gwynne worked with the greats of the horror movie world, including Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi.

In an appearance on the podcast, Things Are Going Great For Me, Pine told host J. Claude Deering that director Quentin Tarantino is obsessed with his grandmother’s films. Pine said that when he talked to Tarantino about his grandmother, the director named several of her movies off the top of his head and gushed about her talent. Tarantino even included an homage to Gynne in his film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

