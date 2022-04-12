‘Deep Space Nine’s Alexander Siddig Welcomes Look-Alike to the ‘Star Trek’ Family

For years people have been getting them confused. One of these fine actors portrayed a genetically-enhanced doctor who served aboard a Cardassian starbase. The other was responsible for allowing a race of cybernetic life to nearly eradicate the entire human race. One of them left the franchise and found new fame on “Game of Thrones,” while the other left his beloved show and is now appearing on “Star Trek: Picard.”

The two actors in question are Alexander Siddig and James Callis. Siddig portrayed Dr. Julian Bashir on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” for seven seasons. His character was complicated and nuanced. Bashir had secrets inside of secrets and even worked for the shadowy Starfleet spy organization, Section 31. Dr. Bashir was a genius who often allowed others to best him so as not to show off.

Dr. Julian Bashir





Play



Just Julian Bashir Being Adorible Just had to make this :) We'll be back to MCYT content soon I hope. I might edit a better thumbnail but IDK. My Socials: Twitter: twitter.com/AFlyingRaven Tumblr: flyingraven.tumblr.com 2021-05-13T12:49:35Z

Similarly, James Callis was one of the main characters of the rebooted “Battlestar Galactica.” Callis portrayed Dr. Gaius Baltar, who also was a genius. Throughout the show, the crew of the Galactica relied on his mind to solve problems. Among those problems he was assigned to solve was creating a Cylon Detector, which would have been able to separate the ‘real’ humans from their manufactured counterparts. Dr. Baltar was entangled with the Cylons and even fell in love with one model (played by actress Tricia Helfer).

Both of these doctors were brilliant and sophisticated. Both were complicated and held their cards close to the chest. Both were played by actors who resembled each other, and because of that, they have been compared to each other ever since. And on top of it all, both actors had dark hair and British accents.

There is a definite overlap between the fanbases of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Battlestar Galactica.” In fact, the creative mind behind “Battlestar,” Ronald D. Moore, was a longtime writer on “Star Trek” and was responsible for the Klingon storylines in “The Next Generation” and “Deep Space Nine.”

Dr. Gaius Baltar





Play



Battlestar Galactica | Gaius Baltar From Aerilon (Gaius' Accent) Well, I've learned something new about Gaius' origins. From Season 3 Episode 16 'Dirty Hands', Chief Tyrol's labour leader persuades him to defy Adama and become the rallying point for a strike. Your favorite shows, movies and more are here. Stream now on Peacock: peacocktv.com Watch full episodes of Battlestar Galactica on Google Play: bit.ly/2h9UDgw… 2018-03-26T16:00:03Z

Fans of these shows are usually pretty good at sorting out who is who. But, with Siddig and Callis, there is undoubtedly a bit of confusion. There are Reddit conversations dedicated to those who confuse the two actors and their characters. There are Pinterest boards that compare the two actors with photos. There’s even a section of IMDb dedicated to comparing these two guys and other “Doppelganger” actors.

Now that new photos from the upcoming episode of “Star Trek: Picard” reveal that Callis will be joining the “Star Trek,” Siddig took to Twitter to welcome his look-alike to the Trek family — and to clarify who is who.

Siddiq on Callis

In his post, Siddiq welcomed Callis to “Star Trek” but reminded fans that they are two different people. To further clarify, Siddiq used the PR images to detail who was who. This must be fun for the actors, as they both have acknowledged the situation in the recent past.

In a 2017 tweet, Callis corrected a fan who thought he was the voice of Batman character Ra’s al Ghul on the show “Batman: Anarky.”

“I’m deeply flattered — but it is, in fact, the wonderful Alexander Siddig — killing it as usual!” he said to the fan on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Siddiq’s website featured an article about the two and shared a photo of the two actors “in the same [picture] at the same time.” Callis said that “Bashir and Baltar are not the same gaius!”

It is unknown as to what role Callis plays in the upcoming episode of “Picard,” which is entitled “Monsters.” If Callis were to play an ancestor of Dr. Bashir, it might delight just about every fan of both actors.

READ NEXT: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Explains Why Harry Kim Never Got Promoted