The Original Borg Queen, Alice Krige, Is Terrifying Audiences Again in ‘She Will’

Alice Krige is terrifying audiences once again. The veteran actress, who, according to Memory Alpha, portrayed the Borg Queen in “Star Trek: First Contact” and the “Star Trek: Voyager” series finale, “Endgame,” and provided the character’s voice for the “Star Trek: Armada II” game, the “Borg Invasion 4-D” attraction at Star Trek: Experience in Las Vegas, and, most recently, an episode of the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” stars in the new horror film “She Will.” Playing now in the United States and the U.K. in a limited theatrical release, the film co-stars another “Star Trek” acting veteran, Malcolm McDowell, who according to the Internet Movie Database, portrayed Dr. Tolian Sorian in “Star Trek Generations.” McDowell’s character in the film, a villainous El-Aurian scientist, killed Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner).



The plot of “She Will,” according to the film’s official page on the IFC Midnight site, reads, “An aging film star (Krige) retreats to the Scottish countryside with her nurse (Kota Eberhardt) to recover from surgery. While there, mysterious forces of revenge emerge from the land where witches were burned.” A trailer released for the film includes scenes featuring Krige and McDowell together.

Krige Has Starred as Many Scary Characters in Films from ‘Ghost Story’ to ‘First Contact’ to ‘She Will’

The Hollywood trade paper Variety, in a review of “She Will” that was posted on August 15, 2021, noted, “Wounds, both physical and psychological, become scars with time. But whether those scars are to be hidden or worn as badges of honor — evidence less of past trauma than of subsequent strength and healing — becomes the surprisingly resonant dilemma at the heart of Charlotte Colbert’s witty, weird horror-drama debut, which scooped the First Feature award in Locarno. ‘She Will’ may not be particularly terrifying, except perhaps to abusers, rapists and anyone who’s ever used the phrase “it was a different time” to excuse the sins of their past without reckoning with them, but as a superbly crafted, thematically rich fable, it administers a potent dose of #MeToo vengeance, all while wearing its nasty sense of humor like a red-lipstick grin applied to a perfectly masklike face. It helps that the face here is that of Veronica Ghent, an aging movie star played by an outstanding Alice Krige, she of the highest, sharpest cheekbones and the darkest, glitteriest eyes.” The review goes on to note that Veronica become famous at 13 when she starred in a film from celebrated auteur Eric Hathbourne, played by “a perfectly cast Malcolm McDowell.”



The official “Star Trek” site, StarTrek.com, spoke to Krige as part of an extensive two-part interview feature that ran in 2010. The site noted that while Krige has acted around the world on stage, in films, and on television, she is extremely popular with science-fiction and horror fans thanks to her memorable performances in “Star Trek: First Contact,” “Ghost Story,” “Sleepwalkers,” “The Little Vampire,” “Children of Dune,” and “Silent Hill,” as well as, more recently, “Gretel & Hansel,” “The OA” (which co-starred Ian Alexander, who is currently on “Star Trek: Discovery,” and Jason Isaacs, who played Captain Lorca on “Discovery”), the recent “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” reboot, and other such productions. She was asked if that recognition was disconcerting, perfectly fine with her, or a phenomenon beyond her control.

Other Actresses Have Played Other Borg Queens in ‘Star Trek,’ But Krige Was the First

“I suppose that I’ve got two thoughts on it,” Krige replied. “Very often, the characters that one plays in the genre form, like ‘Silent Hill’ or ‘First Contact,’ are huge characters. They’re like Shakespearean women, like Lady M. They’re not just like playing your next-door neighbor and, as such, I think that they’re quite memorable. However, people have seen the other work, too. There’s more of an organized fan base for the genre work, of course. But if someone stops me to say, ‘Oh, were you the Borg Queen’” or ‘Were you the ghost?’ they will also often say, ‘And I saw you in this and this and this, and I really enjoyed you in that as well.’



“So, it’s hard to quantify if (the genre projects) are what people principally recognize me for, especially because they’re part of a very communicative and organized fan base,” she said. “They’ll come forward and say hello, which I love, actually. I don’t feel it’s an intrusion. I’m delighted to know that someone has seen something that I’ve done and enjoyed it.”