A Star’s Trek: Anson Mount’s move from ‘Strange New Worlds’ to ‘MK Ultra’

Anson Mount is a star on the rise. Thanks to his critically-acclaimed role in the Western, “Hell on Wheels,” he caught the attention of casting directors in search of a leading man. When Mount appeared on Season 2 of “Star Trek: Discovery” as Captain Christopher Pike, the audience reaction was so immediate and overwhelming that Paramount decided to give Mount his own show.

That proved to be a great decision, as Mount’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” gave fans a taste of classic Trek with a new spin. It also is currently the highest rated “Star Trek” show according to Rotten Tomatoes’ ranking system. That is correct — “Strange New Worlds” is rated even higher than “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Mount said he was “surprised” to be asked to play a Starfleet captain. “I may look the part, but my friends always laugh at me because when we go camping, I just need to be told what trail to walk down,” Mount said in a 2019 interview with the BUILDseries. “I’m the last person you’d want to be led into any kind of danger with.”

Thanks to multiple tweets by those involved in “Strange New Worlds,” including this one from show director Chris Fisher, fans know that Season 2 has been entirely filmed. The post-production teams are hard at work adding all the special effects required for the show. Paramount has not released when Season 2 of “Strange New Worlds” will be released to the public. It seems that fans will have to wait to see more of Mount as Captain Pike.

In the meantime, fans can catch Mount in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” as Black Bolt, which is available to stream on Disney+ and to rent on other digital services. Soon, fans will be able to see Mount on the big screen, as he will star in a new film about the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

On October 7, Mount’s new film, “MK Ultra,” will be released in theaters and on-demand, according to Collider. The film, released by Cinedigm, is about a dark time in the history of the CIA when the government agency attempted to use drugs and other methods to control people and their minds.

According to the History Channel, the MK Ultra program attempted to achieve mind control with “experiments generally centered around behavior modification via electro-shock therapy, hypnosis, polygraphs, radiation, and a variety of drugs, toxins, and chemicals. These experiments relied on a range of test subjects: some who freely volunteered, some who volunteered under coercion, and some who had absolutely no idea they were involved in a sweeping defense research program.”

These experiments were kept secret as the CIA assumed that the Soviet Union had already achieved its own mind control powers. For folks who want to learn more about the real-life experiments and the cover-up which followed, tune into “Sidney Gottlieb: The Man Who Tried To Control Minds” from the “Scoundrel: History’s Forgotten Villains” podcast.

The “MK Ultra” film is described as a “psychological thriller” by writer Maggie Lovitt and will also star Jason Patric, Jen Richards, Jaime Ray Newman, Alon Aboutboul, and David Jensen. The film was written and directed by former intelligence officer Joseph Sorrentino. According to Collider, Sorrentino aimed to use the film to “examine the dangerous experiments that the United States has conducted against its own citizens.”

How Long With Mount Be With ‘Star Trek?’

This is a question that Heavy addressed in some detail and remains relevant. Mount appears to be very busy and in demand and is now cast in starring roles, like “MK Ultra” and the 2021 film, “The Virtuoso.” Mount received top billing in that film and shared the screen with Anthony Hopkins.

