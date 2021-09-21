The Bond Girls of ‘Star Trek’

Dozens of big-name actors and actresses have appeared in the “Star Trek” universe since the birth of the franchise in 1966. Some appeared in the Trekverse before they had their big breaks, while others guested at the height of their fame.

A few of these “Star Trek” guest stars were also part of another one of the biggest franchises in media history — the James Bond movies. Which Trek guests were also Bond Girls? Here’s everything you need to know.

Long before she was a desperate housewife and almost ten years before she became a Bond Girl, Teri Hatcher appeared in an episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

In the first-season episode “The Outrageous Okona,” Hatcher played a Starfleet officer aboard the Enterprise named B.G. Robinson. She worked as a transporter operator, and she beamed Okona, a roguishly handsome con artist, aboard the Enterprise. He flirted with her a bit in the transporter room. Later in the episode, Okona went to Robinson’s quarters for a romantic liaison. It was a small but memorable role.

Almost a decade later, in 1997, Hatcher was cast as Paris Carver in the Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

A few years before she became a Bond Girl, Famke Janssen appeared in one episode of TNG. She played Kamala in the episode “The Perfect Mate.” Kamala was an alien woman whose entire purpose in life was to be the perfect partner for the person she was assigned to marry.

Kamala was born with empathic abilities, a rare occurrence for her species. These abilities made her capable of sensing her partner’s desires so she could adapt herself to be the ideal mate. Once she “bonded” with a partner, she was psychically linked to them for life.

Kamala’s betrothed was a high-ranking diplomat. She was essentially a peace offering to settle a dispute between her people. Unfortunately, Kamala bonded with Captain Picard before she could bond with her intended partner, meaning that she could never truly be happy with her husband.

Just three years later, Janssen got her big break when she was cast as Xenia Onatopp in the Bond blockbuster “Goldeneye.”

Michelle Yeoh is the only Trekverse Bond Girl that appeared in the “Star Trek” franchise after starring in a Bond movie. Yeoh was a major star in the Kung Fu genre before she became a Bond Girl. But her role as Wai Lin in “Tomorrow Never Dies” made her a mainstream superstar. She and another Trek Bond Girl, Hatcher, worked together on the film.

A decade later, Yeoh made her Trekverse debut. In 2017, she introduced fans to Phillipa Georgiou, the captain of the USS Shenzhou in the series “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Georgiou died fairly early on in the series, but Yeoh’s work in the Trekverse was far from over. At the end of that first season, she came back to play Georgiou’s counterpart in the Mirror Universe. Mirror Georgiou became a regular on the show for two more seasons.

