A Possible Origin Story for the Borg From ‘Star Wars’

When the creator of “Star Trek,” Gene Roddenberry, had a second chance to put his vision onto television, fans got “The Next Generation.” Unlike Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy), who frequently dealt with the fact that their 23rd Century technology was behind many of the races they encountered, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) had the best ship in the galaxy. His Enterprise-D was actually a galaxy-class vessel and was so far ahead of the Romulans, Klingons, and Ferengi that it almost wasn’t a fair fight when the alien races faced his ship.

Outside of the god-like Q (John de Lancie), there were very few ships that could match the power of the Enterprise. This was part of the reason why Maurice Hurley and the other writers on TNG came up with the Borg. This new villain was nearly unstoppable and had powers beyond anything the Federation or Picard could muster.

According to Screen Rant’s Laurie Ulster, the Borg evolved as an idea rather than something Hurley presented as a final product. Ulster reported that Hurley originally conceived the Borg as an insect-like race, which was as relentless as powerful. But due to budgetary constraints, the Borg became more robotic and cybernetic and less insect. They did retain their “hive” mentality.

One crucial fact to note was that back when the Borg were introduced in TNG; they didn’t have much of a back story. There was no “atechnogenesis,” which was how Marvel Comics explained the origin of the Transformers robots. That is, “the naturally-occurring interaction of gears, levers, and pulleys.”

The Borg were different, as they were the fusion of robotic and cybernetic technology into the humanoid structure. Trek video games and novels (some written by Shatner himself) help fill in gaps to the story, which the films and TV shows don’t explain. Some of these theories suppose that the robotic alien life that transformed the NASA space probe Voyager 6 into the powerful V’Ger involved merging the humanoid with mechanical. But since these theories are in games and books, they are not officially canon.

And according to Memory Alpha, the most that canon tells fans is that “the precise origins of the Borg were unclear.” Viewers might learn a little more about the Borg and how they came to be in the upcoming seasons of “Star Trek: Picard,” as the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) looks to play a big part.

Even though this is all fans get from official “Star Trek” sources, it is interesting to note that Trek’s space-opera rival has an interesting take on how the Borg could have begun their mechanical and humanoid hybrid history.

In Episode 4 of the “The Book of Boba Fett,” the main character of the show takes an ally to a group of young people who add robotic limbs, eyes, and other things to normal human beings. These enhanced cyborgs eventually go on to form some of the muscle for Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) on Tatooine.

But as the cyborg doctor (Thundercat) operates on Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), he uses attachments on his arm, which look nearly identical to parts worn by the Borg. The show also features a character who has an eye replacement just like what the Borg have.

”In their way, “Star Wars” has given the Borg an origin story. Although these stories happen a long time ago in a galaxy far away, the young people who are enhancing themselves could — in theory — be a proto-race of Borg.

The Borg could have started as a race of humanoids who added parts to their bodies to enhance their abilities, as the cyber gang does on “Boba Fett.” It could be that the Borg version of the cyber-enhancers got out of control and did not know when to stop integrating and grafting technology onto their bodies, much like the folks who find themselves addicted to plastic surgery.

Fans might never learn the origin of the Borg, which would be just fine. But the reasoning laid out by “Star Wars” certainly makes sense, from a certain point of view.

