How Does the New Borg Queen Fit Into “Star Trek: Picard?”

For all the wrong reasons, “Star Trek: Picard” has been in the news the past few weeks. Much like a real-life disaster movie, the cast and crew of the Paramount+ show is working through the pandemic. Like so many other businesses and aspects of life, COVID-19 interrupted the production of the second season of “Picard,” and everything was paused.

Writer Lesli Goldberg reported that 50 production crew members tested positive for COVID in early January 2022. The story notes that filming for “Picard” takes place in Los Angeles, where “a number of TV and film red carpets have been canceled” due to the recent spike in COVID-19 Omicron cases.

ScreenRant’s Sarah Smith clarified that technically the halt is on the production of Season 3 since they are shooting back-to-back seasons. Smith reported that the production of “Picard” restarted on January 7, citing a Tweet from showrunner Terry Matalas.

Matalas’s Twitter feed might be a good one to follow for fans of Patrick Stewart’s character. The feed often gives fans images from the set of “Picard” and usually sparks conversations among his followers.

Games Radar reports that Season 2 was scheduled to debut in February 2022, but these delays might alter the timeline.

For those Trek fans who may not have been paying close attention — which is easy as there’s so much news surrounding the franchise — “Star Trek: Picard” will delve into an alternate universe. It is here where Picard (Stewart) and his crew Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill), Soji (Isa Brones), Elnor (Evan Evagora), Raffi (Michelle Hurd), and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) join together to ensure Earth avoids a fascist future.

This is similar to how Marty McFly returned to 1955 to stop Biff from becoming an unstoppable billionaire in “Back to the Future: Part II.” All the while, McFly (Michael J. Fox) had to avoid interfering with himself and Doc Brown (Christoper Lloyd).

John de Lancie and Whoopi Goldberg will also return to the franchise as “Q” and “Guinan.” As the trailer teases, Q continues the “trial” of humanity. This is the same trial that Q started in the first episode of “The Next Generation” in 1987 and revisited in the final episode of TNG, seven years later.

Season 2 will also mean that fans will get reacquainted with the Borg Queen, who appeared first in “Star Trek: First Contact” in 1996. Back then, she was played by South African actress Anne Krige, who reprised the role for a few episodes of “Star Trek: Voyager.” She shared the role with Susanna Thompson, who took over for the episodes “Dark Frontier,” “Unimatrix Zero,” and “Unimatrix Zero, Part II.”

For “Picard,” the Borg Queen will be played by Annie Wersching, an actress who is known for her work on “The Vampire Diaries” and “Bosch.”

Writer Mike Poteet speculated that Picard and company reactivated the Borg Queen “solely to collect some of those Borg ‘chronometric particles’ we heard about in ‘First Contact,’ to facilitate their trek back to our present.”

That makes perfect sense, as viewers can make that deduction from the trailer. But in a later scene, Agnes Jurati appears to be interacting with the Queen, suggesting that something else may be happening as well. Poteet says that Jurati’s “encounter with the Borg Queen … presages a darker plot development?”

John Orquiola of ScreenRant wrote that the Borg might be after Picard because now he’s more like them. At the end of Season One of “Picard,” the old captain’s consciousness was fused into a new android body. Much like his young pal Soji, Picard is a life form that is not human. The Borg could attempt to assimilate Picard and the entire planet of Copellius (which is the secret hideout for Soji and her synthetic family).

Orquiola says that thanks to time travel Picard might have to stop “the Borg Queen before she becomes the ruler of the cyborg race.” That would be disastrous, as the Borg Queen could then take control of Picard himself — much like she tried to do in “First Contact.”

The Hollywood Reporter hints that the Borg might be involved just to get their stuff. One of the most exciting parts of “Picard” Season One was how the Romulans took apart an old Borg Cube. Perhaps the Borg will come back to the Alpha Quadrant simply to reclaim their cube.

It could be that Picard and his team use the Borg Queen for her time travel powers but summon her race, creating unintended consequences. The story might possibly reveal that even though Picard saves “the future,” but like McFly, he might unleash the Borg somehow, which could be the peril he must face in Season 3.

