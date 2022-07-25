WATCH: Unpacking the Secrets From the ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Trailer

For a few days, the city of San Diego was where the world’s greatest geek franchises gathered to share what was next. Thanks to the annual SDCC (San Diego Comic-Con), fans from all over get to learn what their favorite shows, comic book lines, film franchises, toy companies, and more have in store.

Represented at SDCC were creators and celebrities from Marvel, DC, Amazon, HBO, and “Star Trek.” In fact, this might have been one of the most extensive showings from the folks behind “Star Trek,” who shared multiple announcements about the shows, crossovers, and surprises that fans can expect.

Aside from the bombshell dropped by William Shatner, most of that news delighted fans — as noted by the thousands of social media posts that followed the Trek SDCC announcements.

One of the things revealed at SDCC was a new teaser trailer for the third season of “Star Trek: Picard.” While the trailer is only one minute long, it features each of the third season stars saying just a line or two and fading out. These stars include the legacy characters from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Picard.” While these characters are displayed just once and for a few seconds, fans know much more about what has happened to them since last we saw them. While Heavy covered their whereabouts in a previous story, viewers now know even more.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Play

Star Trek: Picard S3 | Teaser | Paramount+ Take a first look at the cast of Star Trek: Picard's final season, including Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Michael Dorn (Worf), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), and Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher). Stay tuned for more information about Season… 2022-07-23T20:01:22Z

“You’re only as good as those around you,” says Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in his short moment in the trailer. This statement is a bit obvious, as it signals that Picard needed to reassemble the crew from his Enterprise days to solve some impending problem. In this clip, Picard appears to be wearing a Starfleet-issue jacket with a delta on his left breast. That would indicate that Picard is back in the role which he started Season 2, which was serving as Chancellor of Starfleet Academy.

Geordi La Forge

Fan-favorite LeVar Burton is next in the trailer as his character Geordi La Forge. During his portion, La Forge says, “Those days on the Enterprise made me a better man, a better father, a better friend.” Viewers also got a close-up of Geordi’s cybernetic eyes, reminding them that he no longer wears his iconic VISOR.

This segment is essential for a few reasons. First, it demonstrates that showrunner Terry Matalas listens to his cast. One of Burton’s major complaints about Geordi’s journey through “The Next Generation” and the four films that followed was his relationship with women.

In a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Burton shared his frustration:

“Their blind spot is revealed in the fact that a Black man never was successful at one of the basic and most … My wife says, ‘There’s a lid for every pot.’ It’s true. The idea that Geordi never found a lid for his pot is ludicrous. It’s preposterous, and it’s insulting.”

Heavy detailed Geordi’s strange relationships on “Next Generation,” which always ended in failure. Matalas has apparently fixed this, giving Geordi the family that Burton always thought the character deserved. And if Geordi has a family, then that implies a wife for the engineer.

Another interesting note is the rank insignia on Geordi’s jacket, which appears to be Rear Admiral Lower Half. This begs the question — how will Geordi’s high rank fit into Season 3?

Seven of Nine

At the end of “Picard” Season 2, it looked like Seven (Jeri Ryan) would be rejoining Starfleet. Thanks to her appearance in the trailer, fans now know she did. Seven said:

“I thought I could inspire people. Bring justice to an unjust universe.”

Seven is wearing a Starfleet uniform and is wearing a sidearm. Her hair covers the pips on her collar, so it is unclear if she is a captain (four pips) or commander (three pips). Either way, her words make the case that she will not be a passive player in the Season 3 drama but will be in the middle of the action.

Raffi

Michelle Hurd’s Raffi makes a brief and mysterious appearance. She said just a few words, “You have no idea how hard it is to be in this world.” Raffi is one of Picard’s closest friends and comrades. Still, she is not wearing a Starfleet uniform in her section of the video. Is she no longer in the “service?” Hurd is the only original member of the “Picard” Season 1 cast to remain on the show (outside of Stewart).

Worf

The sword on Worf’s back is called a Kur’leth and it was designed by the creator of the Bat’leth, Dan Curry. And yes, you WILL see him use it. #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/xFNgxdjmeE — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) July 24, 2022

Perhaps the most anticipated character appearance was Worf (Michael Dorn). The Klingon warrior is back, and even though his beard is white, he looks ready for action. Thanks to a post on Twitter by Matalas, fans know that the weapon Worf carries is a “Kur’leth.” This sword was designed by the creator of the greatest Klingon weapon (the Bat’leth), Dan Curry. Matalas said in the tweet that Worf will not just carry the weapon — he will use it.

Worf said: “Do not presume to know what I have and have not sacrificed for this.”

The Klingon also wears a Starfleet uniform and has four pips on his collar, making him a captain. This aligns with the mentions of Worf in the IDW comic books “Star Trek: Picard Countdown.” In conversations between Geordi and Picard, readers learn that Worf is the new captain of the Enterprise-D and not an ambassador, as many believe. This comic book is considered canon, as it was co-written by “Picard” co-creator Kirsten Beyer.

Troi

Fans caught up with Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) in “Picard” Season 1, as she appeared in the episode “Nepenthe.” How much will Troi be involved in this adventure? In “Nepenthe,” Troi told Picard that she was not “as brave” as she used to be.

“We have to be willing to go through that door to what’s next,” said Troi in her section of the trailer. She is not wearing Starfleet garb.

Riker

Riker (Jonathan Frakes) is back too. He appeared in “Nepenthe” as well, and the “Picard” Season 1 finale, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2,” where he saved the day with his ship, the U.S.S. Zheng He. Riker was “acting captain” of the Zheng He, but in this teaser trailer, he’s also wearing four pips with his Starfleet uniform. It remains to be seen if Riker will return to the bridge of the Zheng He or if he will perform some other role.

“Wherever you go, we go,” Riker said in the teaser.

Crusher

Dr. Beverly Crusher is back — this time, she’s not an animated character. Crusher (Gates McFadden) was a part of the “Star Trek” holodeck dream crew as featured on “Prodigy.” That episode featured only McFadden’s voice. She’s back in front of the camera for Season 3 of “Picard.”

“Here, in this moment, let’s do what we spent our lives learning to be great at,” said Crusher in the teaser. She also appears to be wearing a Starfleet uniform. Unfortunately, her hair obscures a clear look at the pips on her collar. Her rank is a mystery.

The final section of the video features Stewart again as Picard, saying, “you are never without hope.” The video ends with the news that Season 3 will stream on Paramount+ in 2023.

