Brooklyn School Uses Klingon to Teach English as a Second Language

Kahless the Unforgettable would be pleased. Teachers in Brooklyn, New York, are educating their students using Klingon, the fictional language created for “Star Trek,” according to NBC News New York.



In a two-minute-long segment on May 14, 2022, reporter Gilma Avalos explained that the teachers at Saint Mark Catholic Academy in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, are teaching students Klingon in the hope that, “Change your language and you change your way of thinking.” The segment is punctuated by footage of Klingons from “Star Trek: Discovery.”



“Unless you’re a real ‘Star Trek’ fan, you’re not well versed in Klingon,” Saint Mark Catholic Academy principal Mark Wilson told Avalos. Learning the fictional foreign language, the reporter explained in a voiceover, is helping teachers better understand how real students learn English as a second language. The school, she notes, has experienced an influx of Eastern European students, children who generally do not speak English at home.

One boy, Denys Shorodok, who is from Ukraine, is learning English as a third language.



“The teachers were coming to me as the principal, saying, ‘I want to help my students, but I don’t know how,” Wilson says. “I wanted to help my teachers and I didn’t know how. So, that’s when I reached out to ACES.”



ACES is the Academic Center for English Language Studies at St. Joseph’s University, according to the segment. “It’s a college program tailored to non-native English speakers,” Avalos says. “Its director and assistant director created a guided professional development program to help teachers put themselves in their students’ shoes.”



“One of the key parts of empathy is to think about what would it feel like for you if you were in the same situation,” said Rania El-Badry, the assistant director of the program.



“They now are familiar with the psychology and emotions of students in the classroom,” says program director Erica David, “and that’s something that will influence the way that they teach going forward.”



Again in voiceover, Avalos notes that teachers are willing to be vulnerable and laugh at themselves as they act out scenes in order to better understand how their students feel as they navigate a new language.



“When you’re able to act and you have the protection of a character,” Erica David says, “it can help students be more bold in their speaking of a language that they’re unfamiliar with.”



Eighth-grade studio Xenia Biro thinks the program is bound for glory. “It will really help out so many people that are struggling right now,” she says in the segment.



It should surprise no one that children are learning Klingon. There is a Klingon Dictionary. There are college courses in which Klingon is taught. According to an article from 2013 on the Guinness World Records site, Klingon is “by far the most widely spoken fictional language. Participants at ‘Star Trek’ conventions frequently converse in the language and in addition to a Klingon Dictionary there are Klingon translations of ‘Hamlet,’ ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ ‘Gilgamesh,’ and the ‘Tao Te Ching.’



According to Memory Alpha, James Doohan, Scotty on “Star Trek: The Original Series,” created the first words of the Klingon language, which was initially called Klingonese. Those words were heard in “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” Memory Alpha notes that after Marc Okrand created the Vulcan dialogue for “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” Paramount Pictures hired him to “invent the (Klingon) language and coach the actors” on “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,” “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, and “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.”



Okrand, in a 2011 interview with StarTrek.com, told the official “Star Trek” site that he was amazed at how a fictional language he helped create has, in essence, become real.



“When (producer) Harve Bennett and I first talked about Klingon for ‘Star Trek III’, we both agreed that in order to make it sound real, it had to be real,” Okrand said. “That’s why I worked up a phonological system and grammar and so on rather than just have cool-sounding gobbledygook. I wrote ‘The Klingon Dictionary’ hoping that people would like it, of course, but I honestly expected that people would look at it, try to say a few words – maybe memorize one or two – and that would be it. I never imagined that people would study it so seriously – analyze everything – and learn to speak it so well they could actually carry on conversations and translate works of literature. But that’s what’s happened.



I’ve come to know and have become friends with a lot of the really good speakers over the years, so I’m no longer surprised when they speak, but when I hear people I’ve never met before – especially in places I’ve never been before or on YouTube or something – speaking the language, it’s still an odd sensation,” Okrand continued. “Although people still turn to me for new words and for grammatical refereeing, the language has taken on a life of its own. Even people who don’t know a single word know there’s such a language and make jokes about it – when someone coughs, someone else says, ‘Are you speaking Klingon?'”