Check Out the Official ‘Strange New Worlds’ Trailer

It’s getting closer and closer to the day when the wishes of “Star Trek” fans across the galaxy will become a reality. It all started a couple of years ago when “Star Trek: Discovery” introduced — or reintroduced — the characters of Captain Pike, Number One, and Spock. Fans loved what they saw and took to the internet to plead with CBS All Access, which is now Paramount+, and with Alex Kurtzman, who currently leads the “Star Trek” television galaxy, to give Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck their very own adventures aboard the starship Enterprise. And now, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is upon us. Paramount+ over the past few weeks has rolled out a steady diet of footage, photos, character posters, a teaser trailer, actor details, and more, including an official premiere date of May 5 and, finally, a full official trailer.



Here’s the trailer:

And here are additional details about “Strange New Worlds” as noted in a press release that accompanied the trailer announcement.



The show is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The all-new series will feature fan favorites from season two of “Star Trek: Discovery,” Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels”) as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn (“X-Men”) as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Though not mentioned in the press release, “Strange New Worlds” will also feature Paul Wesley, late of “The Vampire Diaries,” stepping into the role of James T. Kirk, which was originated by William Shatner. It’s not known yet the number of episodes in which Wesley will appear.

Introducing the Show’s Cast

Additionally, “Strange New Worlds” stars Jess Bush (“Australia’s Next Top Model”) as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong (“Line of Duty,” “Doctor Who”) as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding (“Breakwater”) as Cadet Nyota Uhura, and Melissa Navia (“Bull”) as Lt. Erica Ortegas. Also on board is Babs Olusanmokun (“Dune,” “Black Mirror”) as Dr. M’Benga, with Bruce Horak (“Warehouse 13”) set to recur as a character named Hemmer. Horak, like his character, is legally blind, a “Star Trek” first. Many of the character names — particularly Chapel, Noonien-Singh (think Khaaaaan!), Uhura, and Dr. M’Benga — will sound familiar to longtime fans of the franchise.



The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman previously directed episodes of both “Discovery” and “Picard.” Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.



“Strange New Worlds” will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, and the Nordics on Thursday, May 5. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays in the U.S. The series will air on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada with additional international availability to be announced at a later date. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.





“SNW” Kicks Off a Week of First Contact Day Celebrations

And apparently the release of the “Strange New Worlds” full trailer is just the beginning of a week full of First Contact Day celebrations. First Contact Day is celebrated annually on Tuesday, April 5 and as another part of this year’s celebrations, Paramount+ and CBS will jointly donate $1 for every Tweet (one per handle) sent that uses the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives from now through Sunday, April 10th.



Donations will go towards charities that support LGBTQ+ equality, veterans, and humanitarian aid.



Mount, during a recent Instagram Live event, revealed that he’s seen the first three episodes of “Strange New Worlds” and enjoyed what he saw. “I don’t like to see (anything) until it’s all put together, and (my wife and I) have seen the first three so far. And I’m really happy with it. Very, very happy with it. We’re going to watch episode four tonight, and I have been hearing amazing things. The network, fellow directors, everybody has been saying episode four is really special. So, I’m looking forward to seeing that.”