This ‘Star Trek’ Actor Just Started Filming for Their New Spy Thriller

Chris Pine, who played Captain Kirk in the J.J. Abrams Star Trek movies, has started filming for his newest project, a spy thriller entitled “All the Old Knives.” The movie is based on the novel of the same title by Olen Steinhauer. So far, there are only three other actors attached to the project, only two of which have named roles according to IMDB.

Pine, who will be playing the lead character Agent Henry Pelham, will be opposite Thandie Newton. She’ll be playing Pelham’s old lover, Celia Harrison. Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce are also listed on the page without information about their characters.

What’s the Movie About?

According to Kirkus‘ review of the book the movie is based on, Agent Harry Pelham is a CIA agent who is investigating a mission that went tragically wrong about five years before. His main objective is to figure out how the CIA office he’s based out of was involved in the operation.

The investigation itself is precarious enough, and it gets even more so when Pelham discovers that his contact is his former flame, Celia Harris. The two arrange a meeting to break down the operation. As they talk, the story of the past and the present unfolds, with all the twists and turns expected from a spy thriller.

The author, Steinhauer, has written a few other successful thrillers, so the source material seems like it will make for an entertaining movie.

When Did Production Start?

In a Facebook post in late November, director Janus Metz announced that filming would begin in about two weeks. So, they were on track to begin in early December.

This week, The Daily Mail published some shots of Pine and Pryce filming in London. Both of the actors were bundled up for outdoor scenes and were spotted walking through the streets. The publication indicated that filming had begun in December as planned.

Will Pine Ever Play Kirk Again?

Star Trek fans have been waiting for news about Star Trek 4, the next movie in the Kelvin universe, for a very long time. Apparently, so has Pine. He recently spoke to ComicBook.com and said that he hasn’t heard anything about the next installment of the Star Trek movie series either.

He went on to say that he loves the Star Trek universe, he loved playing Kirk, and that he loved all the actors he worked with on the movies. So, he’d love to reprise the role. Pine also mentioned that he thought Quentin Tarantino, who has been talking about working on a Star Trek movie, would have a “tremendously interesting and entertaining” perspective on the Trek universe.

Pine played Captain Kirk in all three of the Kelvin universe Star Trek movies. The last of the series came out in 2016. As pointed out by ComicBook.com, there have been several rumors about a fourth installment in the series, but no definite progress has been made for quite some time.

Right now, it seems that Pine is busy enough with other projects. Though it sounds like he’d be excited to sign on if he were offered Kirk again.

READ NEXT: William Shatner Paternity Suit: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know