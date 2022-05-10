The Christmas Movie That Connects ‘Next Gen’ and ‘Strange New Worlds’

There has been so much “Star Trek” over so many years that surprising intersections are bound to occur as new “Star Trek” shows and movies stream or open in theaters. The latest example is that Patrick Stewart and Christina Chong both appeared in the 2015 movie “Christmas Eve,” which, according to the Internet Movie Database, was originally titled “Stuck.”



Stewart is one of the Mt. Rushmore-level stars of “Star Trek.” He portrayed Captain or Admiral Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” four “Next Generation” feature films, and “Star Trek: Picard,” which just concluded its second season on Paramount+, with its third and final season, according to Stewart, wrapped and in post-production. Chong is currently co-starring in the latest iteration of “Star Trek,” “Strange New Worlds.” The show, which has already been renewed for a second season by Paramount+, debuted on May 5, 2022. Chong co-stars as La’an Noonien-Singh, a relative of Khan Noonien-Singh, the genetically engineered super-human played by Ricardo Montalban in “Space Seed,” a classic episode of “Star Trek: The Original Series.” He played the role again, more than a decade later, in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

Stewart and Chong in the ‘Christmas Eve’ Trailer

The movie that they have in common, “Christmas Eve,” unfolds on Christmas Eve and follows the plight of several groupings of people stuck in six different elevators when the power goes out in New York City. Stewart plays Harris, an angry and loud billionaire who’s trapped in a lift at the construction site of his newest skyscraper. He curses at anyone he can reach by phone, as well as the gods, before the isolation and a near-death experience force him to appreciate life a little more than he did before he stepped onto the elevator.



Chong plays Karen, a dying young woman stuck in a hospital elevator with Dr. Roberts (Gary Cole), an agnostic surgeon who has to think long and hard before agreeing to pray with Karen at her request — and it might be her final request. Some of the characters and storylines in “Christmas Eve” interconnect, much like in Garry Marshall’s late-career holiday-themed films, including “Valentine’s Day,” “New Year’s Eve,” and “Mother’s Day.” Interestingly, Chong’s main scene partner in “Christmas Eve” also has a “Star Trek” connection. Gary Cole, according to Memory Alpha, provided the voice of Leonardo da Vinci in “Crisis Point,” a first-season episode of the current “Star Trek” animated series, “Lower Decks.”



“I was in that with Patrick Stewart, that’s true!” Chong said during a recent conversation with Heavy on Star Trek. “I had forgotten about that. I was at a cast and crew screening in London, and he wasn’t there. I think the premiere was in America, and I didn’t go. So, I’ve never met him. I’d forgotten I was in that movie with him. We shot that in Bulgaria.”



“Christmas Eve” opened in a very limited release and, according to Rotten Tomatoes, received mostly tepid reviews. A search on Roku and other sources reveals that the film is currently not available anywhere for streaming. Still, it’s fascinating — to borrow an adjective from an old Vulcan friend — when “Star Trek” stars work together or at least on the same projects. It’s happened dozens of times. Patrick Stewart, in particular, seems to get involved in such enterprises, according to the Internet Movie Database.

By way of example, “Dune” co-starred Stewart, Virginia Madsen and Brad Dourif, while “The Pagemaster” featured Stewart, Christopher Lloyd, Ed Begley Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Leonard Nimoy, and Robert Picardo, and several of the “X-Men” movies co-starred Stewart, Famke Janssen and Chong’s fellow “Strange New Worlds” actor, Rebecca Romijn. Go one step further, and Stewart co-starred in the two-part television adaptation of “Moby Dick” with Hollywood legend, Gregory Peck, who was the grandfather of “Strange New Worlds” star, Ethan Peck, a fact confirmed by StarTrek.com, the official “Star Trek” site. Stewart also co-starred alongside the late Anton Yelchin in “Green Room” and welcomed to his television comedy show, “Blunt Talk,” the likes of Brent Spiner, Ed Begley Jr., Sharon Lawrence, Golden Brooks, and his son, Daniel Stewart.



Head further down the wormhole and the actress who plays the nurse in the elevator with Chong’s character in “Christmas Eve” was Shawn King. According to Internet Movie Database, she was also one of the film’s producers, along with her husband, the famed CNN journalist, Larry King, who died in 2021. He interviewed Patrick Stewart on “Larry King Live” in 1993 and on “Larry King Now” in 2015.



Not surprisingly, Chong has a few other "Star Trek" connections of her own. According to the Internet Movie Database, the British actress and "Star Trek: Discovery" actor David Ajala appeared in "The Waldo Moment," which was an episode of "Black Mirror;" and with "Star Trek Beyond" villain Idris Elba in "Legacy."










