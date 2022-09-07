Watch this EXCLUSIVE clip from ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ episode ‘Mining The Mind’s Mines’

So far, the third season of the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks” show has been a different sort of show. When “Lower Decks” started in 2020, most stories involved slapstick comedy and humor, which had never been seen before in the “Star Trek Universe.” Not even Trek’s first cartoon, “Star Trek: The Animated Series,” used the medium and the humor that animation allows.

Thanks to the skillful writing of showrunner and creator Mike McMahan and his main voice cast — Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (D’Vana Tendi), and Eugene Cordero (Sam Rutherford) — “Lower Decks” has quickly grown in popularity and notoriety. In fact, for “Star Trek Day,” which is Thursday, Sept. 8, many of the talented folks from “Lower Decks” will be featured at the event.

‘Lower Decks’ Best Scenes (Part 1)

For those who are unaware, “Star Trek Day” commemorates the day in 1966 when the first episode of “The Original Series” aired on NBC Television. It was that moment, nearly 56 years ago, when fans fell in love with Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and the rest of the legendary cast. Each year, Paramount presents a showcase of Trek stars to talk about the franchise’s history, as well as what fans can expect next.

The broadcast airs from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Calif., and begins at 3 p.m. EST. Newsome will be the show’s co-host, along with comedian Paul F. Tompkins, who fans might better recognize as U.S.S. Cerritos’ counselor (and giant green bird).

“Star Trek Day” will also include Wells and Dawnn Lewis, who portrays Captain Carol Freeman on “Lower Decks.

Even though “Lower Decks” uses liberal amounts of humor, the show’s run of episodes this season has given fans interesting background plots, which could be from any live-action Trek show. When told from the point of view of the Lower Deckers, viewers get a completely different tale.

ATTENTION READER: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS AND INFORMATION ABOUT “STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS” SEASON 3: EPISODE 3, “MINING THE MIND’S MINES.”

This week’s “Star Trek: Lower Decks” episode is no different. Please enjoy this exclusive clip (above) from the upcoming episode of “Lower Decks,” entitled “Mining The Mind’s Mines.”

An Old Face and a New Flame?

From the very beginning of the run for “Lower Decks,” McMahan teased that the show would showcase characters from his favorite show — “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

“Next Gen is my favorite era,” McMahan told SyFy in a 2020 interview. “And as a huge Trek fan, I would definitely want to try to use some of them so that I could not only build out the world, but also work with some of my heroes. But I can’t get more specific than that. You’ll have to wait and see.”

McMahan has been faithful to his word, as quite a few faces from the “TNG” era have popped up. That includes names like Commander William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and others from TNG-adjacent shows. From “Star Trek: Voyager,” Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill) appeared in Season 2, and while he wasn’t Shran or Weyon, fan-favorite Jeffrey Combs did pop up in “Lower Decks” as an evil computer.

“Mining The Mind’s Mines” gives fans another bit of “Next Gen” love from a character who appeared a couple of times on the show. Fans of “The Next Generation” will recognize this character, who was just one in a long line of love interests. This character did not end up with any member of the Enterprise-D crew. Instead, they became a source of embarrassment for all they encountered.

Will the same thing happen on “Lower Decks” when this character appears? Tune in on Thursday, Sept. 6, on Paramount+ to find out.

READ NEXT: ‘Star Trek’ Fans: Please Do Not Spoil ‘NOPE’ for Everyone Else