‘Star Trek: Picard’ Foreshadows Earth’s Terrible Future From ‘Deep Space Nine’

Jumping back and forth in time can be messy. For fictional proof, all a fan needs to do is check out Episode 4 of “Star Trek: Picard” Season Two. Thanks to Guinan not remembering Picard, some strange explanations from the “Picard” co-showrunner, and objects that continue to appear throughout the story, “Star Trek” fans know this to be true.

Many of these time-travel episodes are directed by an expert on the subject — Lea Thompson. She starred in the “Back to the Future” trilogy. Perhaps it is thanks to her involvement in “Star Trek: Picard” that fans have little gifts to spot throughout the episodes, which foreshadow future events.

These sorts of “Easter Eggs” are similar to what fans of “Back to the Future” would notice years after the film’s release. One of those minor details is when Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) meets Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) at Twin Pines Mall. Thanks to the space-time altering actions in the past, the mall never was named “Twin Pines,” but rather “Lone Pine Mall.”

Little Nuggets For Fans

Trek fans everywhere are posting small video snippets and screengrabs of what they’ve seen on “Picard.” These include details about the street which 10 Forward is located on and even the book which a young woman is reading toward the end of the episode — it’s a Dixon Hill novel, which was the holo novel that Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) used to enjoy on the Enterprise-D. He also used a Tommy gun weapon from one of those novels to destroy Borg drones in “Star Trek: First Contact.”

This little detail, which was provided to media members by the Paramount PR team, gives fans an even closer look at what is to come in the future. The above image is from the last few seconds of the episode, “Watcher.” At that moment, Q (John de Lancie) talks about fear and failure while holding a newspaper. Unless a fan were to pause on the show at that exact moment, it’s hard to see beyond just the headline. But thanks to the above photo, fans can get a better look.

The second story is what is so important. In that story, which has the headline “Brynner fights unionization,” those who are fans of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” will know precisely who Christopher Brynner is. In August 2024, according to the DS9 episodes “Past Tense” Part I and Part II, Brynner is a wealthy tech entrepreneur, much like a Steve Jobs or Elon Musk type.

He meets Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell), who found themselves in the past with Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) and Dr. Bashir (Alexander Siddig). Sisko would eventually take on Gabriel Bell’s role and lead a series of acts of resistance. These will be remembered in history as the “Bell Riots” and are referred to often when Trek characters review Earth’s past.

The events of the Bell Riots take place in August 2024. Picard and his team are in 2024 as well but appear before the Bell Riots. Fans know this because San Francisco would have been on lockdown with a massive police presence.

How long will Picard remain in 2024? Will he watch Sisko, Dax, and Bashir from the shadows as the Bell Riots occur? Paramount could edit Picard, Raffi (Michelle Hurd), Seven (Jeri Ryan), and the others into “Past Tense,” like they remixed “The Trouble With Tribbles” with Sisko, Dax, Bashir, Worf (Michael Dorn), and others for “Trials and Tribble-ations.”

