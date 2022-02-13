Another “Star Trek” Star Endorses the “Captain Worf” Series Concept

For those fans who lived through the “in-between” eras of “Star Trek,” what is happening now is somewhat incomprehensible. Thanks to Paramount+, fans have new episodes of one style of Trek or another essentially once a week. Before this time, there were two dark eras of “Star Trek.”

One was marked by the end of “The Animated Series” in 1974. Thanks to syndication, Trek was more popular than ever. Due to this new strength, Trek got a new lease on life, and Gene Roddenberry’s creation was back, albeit on Saturday mornings. It would be until December 7, 1979, when Trek fans would finally get to see their heroes in action again.

After the modest financial success of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” there would be a new Trek film with William Shatner in theaters every 2-3 years. And in 1987, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” began a streak of Trek on television that lasted nearly 20 years.

When “Star Trek: Enterprise” was canceled in 2005, many thought it was gone for good. Trek boss Rick Berman cited “franchise fatigue,” and the world waited until 2009 when J. J. Abrams’ reboot hit cinemas.

The fact that there’s a new episode of Trek each week means that fans live in a Trek renaissance that has never been seen before. Fans have “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Lower Decks,” “Short Treks,” “Picard,” and “Prodigy.” Starting on May 5, 2022, they will be able to watch “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” and two new shows are in development. “Star Trek: Section 31” and “Starfleet Academy” are on the drawing board with CBS and Paramount.

“Strange New Worlds,” co-creator Akiva Goldsman said recently that he’d like to see an anthology series as well.

Since all of that Trek is either airing or in the works, is there any reason why fans should expect anything else? There is reason if the fan is the actor who has appeared in more episodes and Trek films than any other person.

Star Trek: Worf





Play



Star Trek Worf Series By Michael Dorn Waiting To Be Picked Up By CBS In this video I talk about an interview that Star Trek icon Michael Dorn recently did with Trekmovie .com regarding a new Star Trek Captain Worf series he has written and has been trying to get developed for years. This show will be focus around the Klingon adaptation to changing times and Worf's involvement in… 2021-03-11T14:00:15Z

Michael Dorn, who was Lt. Worf from 1987 to 2002, has an idea for a new Trek series. He calls it the “Star Trek: Worf” show, and it would follow the adventures of the Son of Mogh. Dorn has been talking about this project for a while and has a primary pitch.

“Basically, the script I wrote was: Instead of looking at the Klingon Empire from Starfleet, we look at Starfleet from the Klingon Empire,” Dorn said as reported by ComicBook.com. “And it has been going on for decades; the Klingon Empire just can’t go on. It’s the Russians, basically. And they decide that they have to either die with a sword in their hands and go extinct or change with the times and become something different. And Worf is the guy that says, ‘We have to change with the times, that is the mark of a warrior.’”

Some have speculated that Worf might eventually turn up on “Picard” or “Lower Decks,” but that has not happened so far. Others think that there has been enough Worf in films and in series already, while others are asking for fans to unite to force Paramount to make a Worf show.

“It’s one of the great mysteries of this business that it hasn’t been done,” Dorn told Trek Report in 2021. “I don’t think we’ll ever solve the mystery. There have been several people around the business, that when I tell them that I wrote the script, they say ‘Oh, well they have to do it!’”

New Worf Support





Play



Star Trek: 10 Things You Never Knew About Worf What do we really know about the character to make the most appearances in Star Trek? For more awesome content: whatculture.com/topic/star-trek Follow TrekCulture on Twitter: twitter.com/TrekCulture #StarTrek #Worf #CaptainWorf 2021-08-05T19:00:02Z

In 2021, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” star Marina Sirtis backed the Worf show, saying she could “get behind” that idea.

“I think personally, it should be a Worf show,” she told reporter Steven MacKenzie. “First of all, he’s a really popular character. And it’s never been done before — to have it about the Klingon Empire instead of the Federation with the Klingons as like, recurring.

Now, Dorn’s “Deep Space Nine” castmate, Colm Meaney, says he would back the idea.

“Oh, absolutely, I’d go for that,” Meaney told UK news magazine, Big Issue. “I love Michael.”

It is unclear if that means Meaney would return as Chief O’Brien to support Dorn — he’s said that he would consider it in the past.

“If there’s a good and valid reason for him to pop up, and it makes dramatic sense and all that, yeah,” Meaney told Looper in March of 2021.

