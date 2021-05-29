‘Star Trek’ Actor’s Drunken Theft Incident

John Billingsley and Dominic Keating are best known to “Star Trek” fans as Dr. Phlox and Malcolm Reed from “Star Trek: Enterprise.” During a recent GalaxyCon event, the two reunited to share their memories of working on the show and some funny stories about their costars.

One of those stories was about Connor Trinneer, who played Charles “Trip” Tucker on the show. Trinneer was supposed to be at the virtual panel as well, but a conflict prevented his attendance. So, Keating and Billingsley took the opportunity to share an embarrassing story about the time Trinneer incited some mischief while under the influence.

A Drunken Theft

Billingsley said that the incident occurred at one of the first after-hours parties thrown for the cast. The party was held on the studio lot, and Billingsley explained that he and Trinneer “closed the Paramount lot.”

“Our respective partners were kind of like ‘Guys, let’s go.’ Connor and I were like, you know, swanning around by the bar. The next thing I see is Connor climbing over the bar and taking the booze bottles off the shelves and handing them to me. It’s like ‘Wait! What are you doing?'”

Billingsley continued, saying that he “instinctively” stashed the bottles under his coat. He joked that he was upset because Trinneer was stealing subpar liquor.

The next day, according to Billingsley, Trinneer got a phone call from “Enterprise’s” showrunner, Rick Berman. Billingsley said that Trinneer was terrified because he thought he was in trouble for stealing the bottles from the bar. He explained that Trinneer was convinced that the cameras on the lot had caught his theft and that he was going to be fired from the show.

Keating jumped in and explained that Berman just wanted to talk to Trinneer about changing his character’s nickname. Apparently, Tucker’s original nickname was Spike, not Trip. The producers decided to change it because the popular UPN show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” already had a character named Spike.

Keating said that Trinneer “sweated all day about that,” while he was nursing a wicked hangover.

Keating and Billingsley ended the anecdote by emphasizing how much they loved Trinneer and enjoyed working with him on the show.

Heavy reached out to Trinneer’s representative for comment.

A Wild Set

The cast and crew of "Star Trek: Enterprise" — including series leads Scott Bakula and Connor Trinneer — dress up for a "Rocky Horror Picture Show"-themed party. (2004?) #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/LV9z0yi76S — TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) July 27, 2019

Trinneer’s alleged booze-fueled theft was far from the only time the cast of “Enterprise” got a little wild together. At one of the cast’s Halloween parties, a few of the actors and some of the behind-the-scenes crew members decided to do a group costume.

They dressed up as the characters from the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Scott Bakula, who played Captain Jonathan Archer, went in full drag as Dr. Frankenfurter. Trinneer donned just a gold lame Speedo to become Rocky. Billingsley was Brad and Keating was Riff Raff. Linda Park, who played Hoshi Sato, was Magenta.

The cast posed on the bridge of the Enterprise, creating quite an interesting tableau.

The cast regularly got wild while filming as well. In an exclusive interview with Heavy earlier this year, “Star Trek” veteran J.G. Hertzler explained an “Enterprise” tradition called Foul Mouth Fridays. Hertzler claimed that every Friday, the cast of the show was allowed to say literally anything they wanted to each other and the crew.

Hertzler took this to heart and cursed out a few of the producers during a filming break. Apparently, Foul Mouth Fridays were canceled after that.

