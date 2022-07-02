Why the Death of Hemmer Changes so Much for ‘Star Trek’

Some fans are understandably upset. Hemmer, played by actor Bruce Horak, was fast becoming a fan favorite among those tuning into “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Thanks to his lovable-yet-grouchy demeanor, his Daredevil-like powers, and his mentorship of a young Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Hemmer appeared to be a character that fans would be able to watch and enjoy for seasons to come.

Unfortunately, that will not happen.

ATTENTION READER: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS AND INFORMATION ABOUT “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS” SEASON 1: EPISODE 9, “ALL THOSE WHO WANDER.”

Hemmer chose to leave his crew and walk into the frigid wasteland outside of the U.S.S. Peregrine. Rather than risk infection of Gorn life to Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Samuel Kirk (Dan Jeannotte), and a few others, Hemmer allowed himself to freeze, fall, and die.

Because Hemmer died in such a way, there are quite a few things that his absence will cause on upcoming episodes of “Strange New Worlds.”

No Geordi / Data Relationship For Hemmer and Spock

Though fans did not see much of this, there were a few glimpses of something that could have been extraordinary. At the start of “All Who Wander,” Spock and Hemmer were working on scientific problems which only they could solve together.

That “science bros” type of relationship was popularized in the Marvel films between characters Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), but was seen in “Star Trek” much earlier. Data (Brent Spiner) and Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) had a similar friendship. Data and La Forge often worked to solve engineering problems together and hung out when not working as well. Hemmer and Spock might have struck up a similar friendship, as they were two aliens on a mostly all-human starship.

Other similarities between the two pairs were that Hemmer and La Forge were both Chief Engineers aboard their versions of the Enterprise and were both blind. Spock and Data are both emotionless beings. Data was designed as an update to Spock for his role in “The Next Generation.” The main difference being that Spock wanted to be less human, while Data tried to be more human.

New Engineer Needed

As many others have pointed out, the loss of Hemmer might mean introducing a beloved character from “The Original Series.” The miracle worker, Montgomery “Scotty” Scott, could join the Enterprise crew as a replacement for Hemmer. Scotty, played for years by James Doohan, did not appear in “The Cage,” which was the first “Star Trek” story designed to be the show’s pilot episode. Doohan did appear in the second pilot episode, “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” and became a mainstay on TOS, “The Animated Series,” seven Trek feature films, and even an episode of TNG.

Scotty was recast by J.J. Abrams for his Kelvin series of films. Simon Pegg is the current Scotty actor but would likely not return to the role for a Paramount+ series.

Uhura’s New Motivation

In Episode 2 of “Strange New Worlds,” Uhura explained that she was not trying to be a Starfleet lifer and was not motivated to stay in the service. After working with Hemmer, her point of view seemed to have changed, and she appeared to be giving her Starfleet service a more critical space in her mind.

Uhura’s change of mind seems aligned with how the character appeared in TOS, TAS, and the films, as played by Nichelle Nichols.

Fans Can Be Wrong

Some fans are complaining about Hemmer’s death in the series, which they say was wrong. Main characters, some are saying, do not die on “Star Trek.” While many others point to the ending of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” as evidence against this idea.

Another excellent example of a main character dying on Trek would be when Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby) was killed off on TNG. As many Trek fans know, Crosby was unhappy as Yar and wanted to leave the show to pursue other opportunities. Some fans compared Hemmer’s death to Yar’s, and others hope that Hemmer will be brought back onto the show somehow.

Either way, it looks like Hemmer might be back in some fashion. That’s according to Horak himself, who spoke with John D. Adams of the fan site Warp Factor Trek:

“I am thrilled to say that the ‘Star Trek’ career of Bruce Horak is not over!”

