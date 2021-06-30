Former “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Andrew Moodie does not have great things to say about his time on the show. In a recent interview with Orville Nation, Moodie claimed that “Discovery’s” production team was “terrorizing” the cast and crew of the show. He called working on the show one of the “worst experiences” of his career.

Though Moodie was careful not to mention names or specifics, he described the toxic working environment he experienced on the set in great detail.

‘They’re Just Terrified’





Play



Video Video related to former ‘star trek: discovery’ actor dishes about major drama behind the scenes 2021-06-30T11:18:19-04:00

Moodie worked on “Discovery” during the early days of production. He appeared in one, second-season episode of the show. Moodie claimed that drama within the production team and turnover in the writer’s room made the set a very uncomfortable place to work.

“I could tell… the crew and the cast were traumatized by a production team and a writer’s room that was in constant flux. And power dynamics where you could just tell that they felt threatened… Eventually, the producers of ‘Star Trek’ threatened me, and I was just like ‘I don’t care.’”

Moodie said that things only got worse when one of the showrunners left and another took over. Though he was careful not to give names, it’s very likely that he was referring to the transfer of power to current showrunner, Alex Kurtzman.

“The showrunner was fired. And then there was a new showrunner… and they wanted me to redo my entire performance because the new showrunner didn’t like my acting… You can just tell that something happened. So, the new people at the head of ‘Star Trek,’ whoever’s running it now, the crew, they’re just terrified of whoever’s running it now. Whoever’s running ‘Star Trek’ now is running it with an iron fist.”

Moodie went on to claim that the current production team is “terrorizing those people.”

Heavy has reached out to the studio and Moodie for comment.

He Loved the Cast & Crew

Though he said he had an awful time with the production team for “Discovery,” Moodie emphasized that he loved working with the cast and crew.

“The thing I will say about working on ‘Star Trek’ is I got to work with Jonathan Frakes and he is a gentleman. He is brilliant. He is a great director. Beautiful human being. So supportive. The cast on that set, great people, wonderful people… I want to make this clear, the director was great, the cast were great, the crew on that show are good people.”

Moodie insisted that the problems on set had nothing to do with the people actually making the show. He claimed that all the problems came from the people at the top.

‘Discovery’s’ Early Drama

The behind-the-scenes drama that took place in the first and second seasons of the show has been well-documented. An in-depth report by The Hollywood Reporter detailed the struggles the writers, cast, and crew endured during the early days of the show.

According to their report, the original showrunner, Bryan Fuller, left before the first season even aired. He repeatedly clashed with the studio over nearly every aspect of the show. In 2016, he was asked to step down.

Two of the producers Fuller frequently collaborated with, Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts, took over as the showrunners for the second season. However, by 2018, they’d also been asked to leave the show.

Insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that Berg and Harberts treated the writing staff awfully, often yelling at them and belittling them. The sources also claimed that multiple writers were so upset by the treatment that they were planning to lodge official complaints with human resources.

When Berg and Harberts were ousted, Kurtzman took over as “Discovery’s” showrunner.

Given the timing of Moodie’s episode, he likely worked with Berg and Harberts during their time as showrunners. If that’s the case, it suggests he was referring to them getting fired and Kurtzman taking over.

When the hosts of the show suggested that Moodie was talking about Kurtzman’s leadership, Moodie again insisted that he was not naming names.

Follow the Heavy on Star Trek Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!