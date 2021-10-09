‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actors Reveal Who’s Piloting the Spore Drive in Season 4

The last episode of “Star Trek: Discovery’s” third season, revealed that Lieutenant Paul Stamets is not the only person living on the Discovery who can operate the spore drive. The Discovery was stuck inside the Emerald Chain ship, The Viridian. The crew needed to escape, but the only person who could operate the spore drive, Stamets, was at Starfleet headquarters. Burnham sent him there precisely because it meant Discovery wouldn’t be able to perform a jump. But they desperately needed to jump to pull off their escape plan.

Aurellio, the Emerald Chain scientist who switched sides after witnessing the true cruelty of the Chain, suggested that perhaps Cleveland Booker could operate the spore drive. He said that Booker’s unique Kwejian empathic abilities allowed him to communicate with living beings, so he should be able to communicate with the mycelial network. Though it took him longer than expected, leading to a few very tense moments, Book finally did figure out how to operate the spore drive.

So, now the Discovery has two crew members that can operate the spore drive. Will this lead to some tension between Book and Stamets? Anthony Rapp, who plays Stamets, and David Ajala, who plays Book, addressed that exact question during the “Discovery” panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 9.

They’ll ‘Share the Keys’

The moderator of Saturday’s “Discovery” panel, The Blerd Gurl herself, Karama Horne, asked Ajala “who’s got the keys” to the spore drive in the fourth season. In response, Rapp jumped out of his seat and lunged at Ajala as if he was about to start a fight.

As the audience laughed, Ajala responded, “I was hoping you weren’t going to ask that. That’s very sensitive.”

Rapp continued mock-threatening Ajala as they discussed the question.

“Look I’m not trying to get kicked off the ship,” Ajala continued. “We share the keys.”

Rapp finally returned to his chair, but he still had a playfully aggressive look on his face.

“We share the keys,” Rapp emphasized.

Cruz joked that Book is the “designated driver” of the spore drive. Whenever Stamets is impaired, Book can step in to make the jump.

Book and Stamets Get to Know Each Other in Season 4

Ajala continued, saying that in the fourth season, he and Rapp actually got to do a few scenes together. Rapp responded that he’s pretty sure those scenes were the first time Book and Stamets ever interacted.

Though Book was on the ship for most of the third season, he didn’t interact with the crew very often. So, he didn’t really get to know some of the other characters, like Stamets. In the fourth season, Book will be getting to know the crew better.

Rapp went on to say he was delighted that he got to do a few scenes with Ajala because he’s been “a tremendous addition to our cast.” He called it “a privilege” to work with Ajala, who indicated that he felt the same way.

So, it sounds like there will be some very interesting developments with the spore drive in season four!

Follow the Heavy on Star Trek Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!