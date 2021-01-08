Is Star Trek Discovery Canceled After Season 4?

Now that season three of Star Trek: Discovery has wrapped up, fans have turned their attention to news about the upcoming seasons. CBS All Access officially confirmed season four of the show on October 16, 2020. The announcement was made via a YouTube video put together by the cast and crew of the show.

Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Alex Kurtzman (Executive Producer and showrunner) and Michelle Paradise (writer, showrunner, and Executive Producer) each took turns saying a few words of the overall announcement in clips they filmed at their homes. They also confirmed that the show would begin production on November 2, 2020. The video continued with each of them sharing their excitement about diving back into the Star Trek universe.

Since then, the showrunners and actors have dropped hints for season four several times, especially in their interviews with Wil Wheaton on his Discovery recap show, “The Ready Room.” On the latest episode of the show, Paradise confirmed that Saru will be back for season four, though she didn’t say in what capacity he would return. She also confirmed that Burnham would be Discovery’s captain, though she didn’t say for how long.

So, fans are definitely getting at least one more season of Discovery, but what about another season after that?

Will there be a Season Five of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’?

So far, a fifth season of Discovery has not been officially announced. Though that hasn’t stopped the rumors from flying. Sites like Geeks WorldWide and We Got This Covered, both of which publish rumors about TV series and movies that often get confirmed days or weeks later, have been reporting that CBS All Access greenlit season five since early this year. However, neither CBS All Access nor the showrunners have explicitly confirmed that season five has been ordered.

Kurtzman has indicated that season five is planned out, but has not given many details, according to ScreenRant. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the cast and crew had planned to film seasons four and five back to back. When the pandemic derailed production for season four, the plans for season five were put aside.

What’s the Buzz About Season Five Right Now?

Though rumors about season five were plentiful in February and March, the rumor mill has grown quiet since the beginning of the pandemic. We Got This Covered and Geeks WorldWide last reported on season five rumors over ten months ago.

The folks behind the show haven’t talked much about season five as they’ve been focused on production for season four. Currently, there aren’t any indications that the production team decided to move forward with filming seasons four and five back to back as was planned before the pandemic. As of right now, it seems like the current production is entirely for season four. Since that just began in November, it’s likely that fans won’t hear much about season five for quite a while.

However, all the previous discussions of season five have indicated that it’s CBS All Access’s intention to renew the show for a fifth season and perhaps more.

For now, fans will just have to be satisfied with details about season four.