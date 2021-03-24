Filming for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ has Been Delayed

All of the new Star Trek series experienced production delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard were scheduled to start filming this summer. However, filming for both got pushed back to keep the actors and crew safe.

Star Trek: Discovery was the first show to head back to Toronto for production. The cast and crew have been on set since early November. According to the Director’s Guild of Canada, filming on Discovery was scheduled to end in June. However, it’s looking like filming won’t be completed by then.

Has Filming Been Extended to September?

On Wednesday, Toronto Filming — a Twitter account focused on providing updates about film and television projects in Toronto, Canada — tweeted an article by blogTO. The article gave updates on popular shows currently filming in Toronto, including Discovery. The outlet claimed that filming for Discovery had been extended to September.

However, according to I.A.T.S.E, a union for entertainment technicians in Toronto, production on Discovery has only been pushed back to mid-August. Though Discovery is not explicitly listed on the “Current Productions” page on its site, there is a project called Mill Street listed. The industry site What’s Filming confirms that Mill Street is the codename for Star Trek: Discovery season four. The Treksphere Twitter account, which focuses on news and updates about Star Trek, also confirmed that Mill Street is Discovery’s codename when they provided a production update.

So, it looks like there’s some confusion about how much longer filming will continue for the show. However, it’s clear that production will no longer wrap in June.

Will Season Four Still Release in 2021?

During a live stream event at the end of February, Paramount Plus confirmed that season four of Discovery and season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks would be released by the end of 2021. Even with the delays caused by the pandemic, the messaging about releasing Discovery season four this year has remained consistent.

However, yet another filming delay could impact the season’s release date, especially if filming really has been pushed back to September.

After the footage for the season has been filmed, there’s still a lot of work to be done before the show goes to air. According to Alyssa Maio, a screenwriter who blogs for Studio Binder, once filming is complete the project goes into post-production. That’s when all the editing gets done.

Film editors go through the footage frame by frame and decide what to cut. Sometimes, the editors and the producers look through the footage and decide that something needs to be filmed all over again, which means bringing the actors back to set. Sound editors clean up the sound on the footage and add sound effects and background music. Color editors adjust the colors and filters on the film to achieve the look that the showrunners and producers want. The visual effects team adds all the special effects, which in the case of Discovery is a lot.

After all that work is done, the credits need to be designed and added, and a trailer needs to be made. Only then can advertising for the new season start.

All this work takes months to complete. Sometimes the film editing alone can take a month and a half. So, once filming on Discovery season four wraps, there’s still months worth of work to be done.

Assuming that filming wraps in August, everything goes smoothly and none of the footage needs to be reshot, it’s possible that post-production could be done by November or December. That would mean a release date at the very end of 2021. However, if filming really is delayed to September, it seems unlikely that post-production could be done before the end of the year.

So, while it’s possible that Discovery season four will release in 2021, it’s looking more like early 2022 at this point. Fans will just have to wait and see.

