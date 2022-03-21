The U.S.S. Mitchell NCC-325027 is ready for more Star Trek action. The impressive Federation starship, glimpsed for the very first time last week in Discovery’s fourth-season finale, “Coming Home,” was named in tribute to Kenneth Mitchell.



The Canadian actor is a Star Trek fan favorite. He first recurred on Discovery as the Klingon Kol in five episodes during season one, and then played that character’s father, Kol-Sha, in “Point of Light,” an episode that aired in season two. He played yet another Klingon, Tenavik, later that same season in the episode, “Through the Valley of Shadows.” Mitchell shocked fans in February 2020 with the announcement that he had been diagnosed in August 2018 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a/k/a Lou Gehrig’s disease. The timeline reveals that he was already in the early stages of ALS when he played Kol-Sha and Tenavik, physical roles that also required heavy costumes and hours spent in a makeup chair being transformed into the exotic aliens.

Play Video Video related to ‘discovery’ honors ailing ‘star trek’ actor with a ship of his own 2022-03-21T17:02:32-04:00

Mitchell continued to act even as his ALS progressed. He returned to Discovery during the show’s third season to guest star in two episodes, “There Is a Tide” and “That Hope Is You, Part II,” as Aurellio, a human scientist who uses a hover-wheelchair, with the chair specially created for Mitchell by the show’s props team. He also provided the voices of three different characters for an episode of the new animated Star Trek series Lower Decks. The episode, “Veritas,” streamed in 2020, during the show’s first season. Additionally, Mitchell has continued making appearances at Star Trek conventions, including the most recent Star Trek cruise in early 2022. Now unable to speak on his own, he communicates with fans via a computer that he operates with his eye. Using the computer’s digitized voice, he even performed a standup comedy routine during the cruise. And beyond Star Trek, Mitchell recurred on the show Nancy Drew (2019-2020) and was filming the upcoming series The Old Man when production was delayed by a combination of the pandemic and star Jeff Bridges’ cancer diagnosis. The show will likely premiere this summer.

Discovery Pays Tribute



Discovery’s tribute to Mitchell in “Coming Home” is a rarity, as posthumous honors are more the norm. Star Trek, for example, has recently named ships after franchise cast members who have passed away, including Anton Yelchin, who played Chekov in the J.J. Abrams feature films, and Aron Eisenberg, who played the Ferengi Nog in 45 episodes of Deep Space Nine. During a panel at the annual Star Trek convention in Las Vegas in August 2021, Mitchell teased his participation in Discovery’s then-upcoming fourth season, revealing that he’d be involved “in a very unique way.” Now that the secret is out, he addressed it in a tweet on March 19.

An absolute thrill & HONOR for my family. Thank you 🙏 😭

The U.S.S. MITCHELL NCC-325027 is always available for the assist. FOREVER 🖖🏻 #canon #StarTrek #StarTrekDiscovery https://t.co/dZRTb0RxGv — Kenneth Mitchell (@MrKenMitchell) March 19, 2022



Mitchell also sent Heavy on Star Trek a note about the advent of the U.S.S. Mitchell. He wrote, “They named the ship after me. USS MITCHELL. My family and I are very touched. Production even sent me the concept model and everyone signed it. Proudly sits on my mantle.”

Mitchell’s Pre-“Trek” Career

The actor, who is 47 years old, has been working professionally since 2000. Among his many film and television credits are Odyssey 5, Miracle, Jericho, Ghost Whisperer, Criminal Minds, Switched at Birth, The Astronaut Wives Clubs, and Frequency. He also appeared briefly in the blockbuster film Captain Marvel, portraying Joseph Danvers, the father of young Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.



Mitchell has been married since 2006 to actress Susan May Pratt, who is best known for her roles in the films 10 Things I Hate About You and Drive Me Crazy. They live in L.A. and are parents to two children, a teenage daughter named Lilah and a 10-year-old son, Kallum.



