‘Star Trek’ Lineup for Dragon Con 2022 Revealed

The upcoming Dragon Con convention is shaping up to have a heavy “Star Trek” presence, with William Shatner, Walter Koenig, Michelle Hurd, and Anson Mount among those scheduled to represent the franchise. The event, which will be held September 1-5, 2022, at several venues in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, bills itself as the “largest multi-media, pop culture convention focusing on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film in the universe.”



Dragon Con’s official site lists more than 150 featured guests, among them creators, writers, artists, actors, and illustrators. Below, Heavy takes a look at the “Star Trek” figures on the list.

More Than a Dozen ‘Star Trek’ Actors & Writers Will Attend Dragon Con

Sure surviving #DragonCon2022 is easier than adventures in the final frontier, but it's still smart to have a nurse on board. Let's welcome Jess Bush! pic.twitter.com/lnJijFuc58 — Dragon Con 🐉 (@DragonCon) August 11, 2022



William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in “Star Trek: The Original Series,” as well as in six “TOS” feature films, “Star Trek: The Animated Series,” and “Star Trek: Generations.” Shatner, who is now 91 years old, flew to space aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket in October 2021.



Walter Koenig, who co-starred in “Star Trek: The Original Series” as Chekov and subsequently played the character in the half-dozen “TOS” features and in “Star Trek Generations.”



Michelle Hurd, who portrays Raffaela “Raffi” Musiker on “Star Trek: Picard.” She is one of the few series regulars from seasons one and two of the show confirmed to be returning for the upcoming third and final season of “Picard.”

Wilson Cruz, who co-stars on “Star Trek: Discovery” as Dr. Hugh Culber, the ship’s doctor and counselor, and husband of Paul Stamets. Cruz is also recognized for his role as Rickie Vasquez in the television series “My So-Called Life.”

Four Actors from ‘Strange New Worlds’ Are Heading to Atlanta for Dragon Con

Jess Bush, who plays Nurse Christine Chapel on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

Christina Chong, who co-stars on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” as La’an Noonien-Singh, who is distantly related to Khan. She has also appeared in “Doctor Who,” “Black Mirror,” and “Halo: Nightfall.”

Anthony Rapp, who has played Paul Stamets, the astromycologist, on “Star Trek: Discovery” since its debut in 2017. Rapp was previously best known as one of the original stars of the off-Broadway and Broadway productions of the musical “Rent,” and he appeared in the film version of “Rent” as well.

Anson Mount, who joined the cast of “Star Trek: Discovery” as the recurring character Captain Christopher Pike, and currently is the series lead, as Captain Pike, on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which recently concluded its first season.



Ethan Peck, who joined the cast of “Star Trek: Discovery” as the latest actor to portray Spock and currently co-stars as the character on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” He is the grandson of Hollywood legend Gregory Peck.

Garrett Wang, who portrayed Lt. Harry Kim for the entire seven-season run of “Star Trek: Voyager.”



Jennifer Morrison, who played Winona Kirk, the mother of James T. Kirk, in “Star Trek” (2009), and is best known for her roles in “House,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “This Is Us.”



Mark Sheppard, who, according to Memory Alpha, guest-starred as Leucon in the “Star Trek: Voyager” episode “Child’s Play.” His father was the late four-time “Star Trek” guest star William Morgan Sheppard.



David Mack, who has written original novels, including “Dark Arts: The Shadow Commission,” as well as licensed/tie-in novels devoted to “24,” “Farscape,” “Wolverine,” and “The 4400.” His “Star Trek” books include “Section 31: Disavowed,” “Mirror Universe: The Sorrows of Empire,” “Coda: Oblivion’s Gate,” and the upcoming “Vanguard: Harm’s Way.”



Peter David, who has written dozens of novels, including movie adaptations of “Iron Man,” “The Rocketeer,” and “Hulk,” as well as more than 30 “Star Trek” adventures, among them “Q-in-Law,” “I, Q,” “Vendetta,” “Q-Squared,” and “Imzadi.” Additionally, he’s written numerous comic books and television scripts, and co-created the series “Space Cases” with “Lost in Space” actor and “Deep Space Nine” guest star, Bill Mumy.

Shatner is a Dragon Con Regular



Among the prominent non-“Star Trek” guests scheduled to appear at Dragon Con are Morena Baccarin, Brec Basinger, Tom Cavanaugh, Chad Coleman, Holly Marie Combs, Garret Dillahunt (who is married to “Picard” actor Michelle Hurd), Gil Gerard and Erin Gray, Lennie James, Larry Niven, Danielle Panabaker, and John Romita, Jr.,



According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, an estimated 65,000 fans, many of them in costumes from their favorite movies, television shows, and comic books, are expected to attend Dragon Con over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The newspaper reports that “The convention will feature parties, autograph signings, self-defense classes, writing classes, burlesque shows, dancing, and much more.” The Dragon Con site also promises a variety of gaming options, art shows, and the event’s annual parade, which will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10 a.m.



For additional details about Dragon Con, visit www.dragoncon.org.







