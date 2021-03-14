Ex-Boyfriend of Persis Khambatta Says she was ‘Murdered’

Edward Lozzi, an ex-boyfriend of model and Star Trek actress Persis Khambatta, told Oakland News Now Daily on March 14th that the actress did not die of natural causes. He insisted that she was a victim of “foul play.” Lozzi went on to say that she was “murdered” because of her support for Indira Gandhi.

The Details of Lozzi’s Allegations

During our wide-ranging interview last Friday, Beverly Hills Publicist Ed Lozzi and I were talking memories about the Night of 100 Stars Party when what started as a brief mention of Star Trek, turned into a series…

Lozzi told reporter Zennie Abraham of Oakland News Now Daily that Khambatta was “an avid supporter” of Gandhi, India’s first and only female Prime Minister. Gandhi was assassinated in 1984 by two of her bodyguards who were part of a group of militant Sikhs that opposed the Prime Minister, according to The New York Times.

Lozzi said that Khambatta had been cast as Gandhi in a bio-pic and became close to the prime minister while researching the role. They became so close that Khambatta would go on the campaign trail with Gandhi, often flying to India just for campaign events.

Since Khambatta was such a huge celebrity in India, her support for Gandhi gained a lot of attention, including violent negative attention. Lozzi said that on multiple occasions, Khambatta had rocks thrown through the windows of the places she was staying, and she was frequently harassed by Gandhi’s dissenters when she appeared in public.

When Khambatta died in 1998, the cause of death was reported as a heart attack. However, Lozzi refused to accept that story. He hired a private investigator and sent them to Mumbai to dig into Khambatta’s death. He alleged that his investigator couldn’t find a death certificate for Khambatta and discovered that an autopsy had never been performed. He claimed that when his investigator asked for proof of the cause of death, they were met with hostility.

“There is no doubt in my mind that she was murdered,” Lozzi said. “They told her they were going to kill her, and they did.”

The comment seemed to reference the threats he said Khambatta had received for supporting Gandhi.

This is not the first time Lozzi has claimed Khambatta’s death was a result of foul play. In fact, he’s been saying that since she died in 1998. In a statement posted to his own website shortly after her death, Lozzi wrote that the circumstances surrounding Khambatta’s death were very suspicious.

He even suggested that “It would be very easy to inject air into her heart or turn a switch off in a hospital room.”

Lozzi has never stopped believing that Khambatta’s death was not simply a heart attack, and these latest statements make that abundantly clear.

The Pride of India

One common nickname for Khambatta — The Pride of India — was actually bestowed upon her by Gandhi. In an interview with the Indian outlet Rediff in 1997, Khambatta told the story of her first meeting with Gandhi and how it inspired the title of her book, The Pride of India.

“When I was being introduced to Mrs. Gandhi — she waved her hand and said, ‘Everyone knows who Persis is, she does not need an introduction. She is the pride of India.'”

Khambatta went on to say that she thought the phrase would make a good book title if she ever wrote one. So, when she put together her tribute to all the Indian beauties who had been named Miss India, she titled the book after the nickname Gandhi had given her.

There isn’t much information available about Khambatta’s political support for Gandhi on the Internet, which makes sense since they were acquainted in the early 80s. So, Lozzi’s claims about Khambatta’s political support for Gandhi and their closeness are hard to corroborate. However, they’re also hard to disprove.

