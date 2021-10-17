‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ Actors Then & Now

‘Star Trek: Enterprise,’ the last of the classic “Star Trek” series, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021. The first episode, “Broken Bow,” premiered on September 26, 2001. The episode introduced Trekkers to Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula), Subcommander T’Pol (Joanne Blalock), Chief Engineer Charles “Trip” Tucker (Connor Trineer), Chief of Security Malcolm Reed (Dominic Keating), Doctor Phlox (John Billingsley), Communications Specialist Hoshi Sato (Linda Park), and Ensign Travis Mayweather (Anthony Montgomery).

The show ended four years later, after being abruptly canceled by the network. Since then, the actors who portrayed the crew of the Enterprise NX-01 have stayed busy with other projects and continued their presence in the Trekverse via conventions.

Here’s a look at each of them during the first season of the show compared to now:

Scott Bakula

Since “Enterprise” wrapped, Bakula has kept incredibly busy with work on the big and small screens. He’s had big guest roles on “Desperate Housewives,” “Looking,” and “NCIS.” In 2017, he landed a lead role in “NCIS: New Orleans,” which he just wrapped up earlier this year.

Now that his work on “NCIS: New Orleans,” is complete, there have been rumors that Bakula will return to the Trekverse. However, those rumors haven’t been confirmed.

Jolene Blalock

Subcommander T’Pol was Blalock’s first major television role. Most of her work prior to that had been in modeling.

After “Enterprise” ended, Blalock continued acting, landing roles in several indie films and a few guest spots on television shows like “Stargate SG-1,” “CSI: Miami,” and “House.”

However, she scaled back her acting career quite a bit after “Enterprise.” Blalock hasn’t done any television or film work since 2017.

There are also rumors that she’ll return to the Trekverse. However, they’re just speculation at this point.

Connor Trinneer

Like Bakula, Trinneer has kept quite busy since “Enterprise” finished its run. He’s done a bunch of work on television and some film work as well.

Trinneer landed a few recurring roles on popular shows like “Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate Origins,” and “The Purge.” He most recently appeared in the show “9-1-1” and is set to appear in the movie, “The Baby Pact.”

Dominic Keating

After “Enterprise” wrapped, Keating continued to work primarily in television. He got small guest roles on popular shows like “Heroes,” “Prison Break,” and “CSI: NY.” He also appeared in a few movies including “Beowulf” and “The Host.”

Keating has also branched out into voice work. He’s lent his dulcet voice to multiple popular video games like “Dragon Age: Origins,” “Diablo III,” and “World of Warcraft.”

John Billingsley

Of all the “Enterprise” actors, Billingsley has been the busiest since the show ended. He’s landed roles on dozens of popular television shows, some of which were pretty major recurring roles.

Billingsley played Mike Spencer in “True Blood” and Dr. Shenendoah Cassidy in “Intelligence.” He also landed recurring guest spots on “Prison Break,” “24,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Masters of Sex,” “Stitchers,” and pretty much every version of NCIS.

Billingsley is currently working on a couple of TV projects and a film.

Linda Park

Since “Enterprise” was canceled, Park has had a knack for landing recurring roles on television. Though she hasn’t worked on as many shows as her former co-stars, she’s been busy dedicating her time to larger roles on the shows she’s in.

Park played Sally Lance in “Raines,” Denise Kwon in “Women’s Murder Club,” and Maggie Cheon in “Crash.” She also won a major recurring role on “Bosch” as Jun Park.

Right now, she’s working on a pilot for a new show called “Dangerous Moms.”

Anthony Montgomery

After “Enterprise,” Montgomery scaled back his acting career a bit. He continued to work in television landing guest spots on popular shows like “House,” “NCIS,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” He also took on some film roles.

In 2011, Montgomery won a major role as Dr. Andre Maddox in the soap opera “General Hospital.” After that role wrapped up in 2019, he landed a major recurring role on “The Family Business.”

Many of the “Enterprise” actors, especially Trinneer and Keating, are regular at Trek conventions and events as well.

