EXCLUSIVE: Actor Carlos Albornoz Goes Under the Big Blue Head of Breakout ‘Strange New Worlds’ Character, Buckley

“Star Trek” fans are still buzzing about the “Strange New Worlds” season finale, but they also continue to share their excitement about Buckley, the blue alien who loyally and aggressively protected his friend Oriana (Emma Ho) in the penultimate episode, “All Those Who Wander.” Buckley was an alien of unknown origin whose language the universal translator could not decipher, and the character came to life — and died a violent, gory death as baby Gorn creatures ripped through his body — via a joint effort that involved the show’s in-house and outside VFX crews, the lighting/grips team, the costume and prosthetics departments, a group of puppeteers, and actor Carlos Albornoz.



According to the Internet Movie Database, Albornoz is a Canadian performer who counts among his credits “Private Eyes,” “Life in a Year,” “Salt-N-Pepa,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” and “Good Sam” (which starred “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Jason Isaacs). Heavy spoke to Albornoz in early July 2022 for an exclusive interview in which he discussed how he landed the role of Buckley, collaborating with the “Strange New Worlds” cast and crew to make the character as real as possible, and who in his life was most excited to see him on a “Star Trek” show. Albornoz also teased the possibility of the character’s species returning in the future.

Albornoz Wore an Animatronic Head as Part of Creating the ‘Strange New Worlds’ Character, Buckley



What led you to acting?



It’s always been a thing with me. I remember as a kid just always performing for my family, walking home from school, pretending there were lights and cameras and just doing the most subtle walk that I could. I was watching Jennifer Lopez’s documentary, “Halftime,” and she something that really resonated with me. “I do it because I want to feel something.” When I heard that, I was just like, “Whoa, that’s exactly why I do it.” I want to feel these human emotions that I wouldn’t necessarily feel in my own life. You know what I mean? If you’re in a horror movie, how many situations are you going to be in, in real life, where there’s a serial killer chasing you? So, I think that’s why I began acting, just to be a storyteller, to tell stories and share stories that people can relate to.



How familiar had you been with “Star Trek” when “Strange New Worlds” came your way?



I knew of “Star Trek,” of course. I knew Spock. I remember some things about “The Next Generation,” like Geordi. Other than that, I hadn’t watched “Star Trek” at all, actually, which is crazy because I love everything about aliens in outer space and UFOs. Once I got the audition, I started watching a lot of “Discovery,” just to get the vibe of what I’d be getting into, because “Strange New Worlds” wasn’t airing yet when I shot my episode.



What was your audition process like?



The audition process was really fun. I remember getting it and the breakdown was for this alien. I read the sides and they were like a different language. It was this alien language, so I tried to give it a little bit of an alien voice. I did it very throaty. It was a self-tape, so I recorded it from home, sent it off to my agent, and casting got back to me and said they wanted to cast me in the role.

Take us through the “SNW” team creating your costume, the blue hands, and especially the animatronic mask…



That was fun. I’d never done anything like that before with prosthetics. When I went in, they had half of my body in a cast. They had to put this blue goo on me and let it solidify. I was in that for a good hour and I really felt claustrophobic as they ladled me with this stuff. Then I remember going into the room where they do the prosthetics. There were all these different heads everywhere. I was like, “Wow, like I’m going to be one of these people.” Then, we did my hands as well, up to about elbow length, because I had to have the “Star Trek” hands, which was fun. Then, they did the cast and started building the skin and the costume for the character. I went in for a camera test and put on the hands, and I was just like, “These feel so real!” They were just so human.



And the animatronic head itself, was that a separate piece that they applied over you? And were you acting with it or through it?



I was acting through it. I had puppeteers, the same people who did the casting, controlling the facial expressions, and I had to do the body stuff. Coordinating the facial expressions with the body was so such an interesting process because I’d never done anything like that before. It was kind of like a choreography almost, where you had to move your legs or your shoulder in a certain way so that it correlated with the facial expressions.

‘Trek’ Universes Collided When Albornoz Guest-Starred on ‘Good Sam’ Opposite Former ‘Discovery’ Star Jason Isaacs

We saw Buckley doing everything he could to protect Oriana, but we don’t know why, or his motivations. What sort of backstory did you create for him?



The script mentioned that they had picked up these two hitchhikers in some unknown planet. For me, Oriana and I had been through this experience together, watching the Gorn kill people we loved, and we were almost like the last two people on the planet. Those two had to trust each other. He’s so protective over her because he’s like, “This is the only person I have left.” I don’t think he necessarily trusted the crew that picked him up, even though he was safe for a moment. He still always thought, “Am I am I going to be in danger?” There’s always that wall, that guard that’s up. So, I really tried to play with those types of emotions, being really protective. And then I also remember, it was so interesting because, before the costume (was ready), I was like, “Hey, how would this character move?” So, I was doing these big gestures. Then, when I put on the costume, it restricted my movement. Any movement that I planned had to be almost more dramatic, even bigger than what I had planned.



How did you enjoy working with Emma Ho and also the “Strange New Worlds” regulars?



It’s so funny because I worked with Emma on “Star Trek” and then I actually worked with her brother (Ian Ho) on a commercial. I was like, “Oh, wow, like this is so crazy.” And the cast was so great. Everybody was amazing and they were amazed by Buckley. They were in awe whenever I had the mask on. Everyone was so nice and humble. It was a great experience.



The show went all “Alien” and “Aliens” on Buckley, with the baby Gorn bursting through your chest and Oriana serving pretty much as the Newt character. How aware were you of the “Alien”/”Aliens” connections and break down for us how they pulled off our death scene?



Dying on screen, it was so interesting seeing these little creatures that were that we’re going to burst out of my chest. The way you see them on the screen and what they are in real life, you can very much tell in person that they’re puppets and even have strings and puppeteers doing their thing. And they were so cute. Then you think, “These are the things that are going to kill me.” When I finally watched the episode, and I saw them, they were so violent and realistic. I was like, “Wow, this is amazing.” I loved it. Nobody actually mentioned (the “Alien” and “Aliens” homages). I didn’t even think about it when we were filming. It wasn’t until I watched the episode where I was like, “Oh, wow, this is so ‘Aliens’-influenced.”

Albornoz Would Return to ‘Trek’ if Invited, Perhaps Even as Another Character from the Same Species as Buckley

Carlos Albornoz

An official head shot of Carlos Albornoz.



Who in your life was most excited that you were on a “Star Trek” show?



Probably my mom. She’s very much like me, where we were really into aliens and UFOs, stuff like that. And she’s just my biggest fan. She’s always supporting me and lifting me up. She’s always my biggest fan and she’s just amazed by everything.



What kind of reaction did you get from people who saw the episode?



Everyone was so excited by him. Obviously, he died on screen, but the writers said, “We love the character so much.” There have been discussions of bringing the species back, which is pretty exciting because there’s so much you can do with the character, right? He’s from an unknown planet. He’s an unknown species of alien and no translator can pick up on the language the character speaks. And that was me, my voice. So, there’s so much that you can do so. If “Star Trek” came calling back, and they’re like, “Hey, we need you,” I’d be like, “Heck, yes.”



What’s next for you?



Right now, I am actually working as a production assistant on another show. I did just come back from Newfoundland, where I did an episode of “Hudson & Rex,” season five. It’s an amazing show and was such a great experience. That’s what I have coming out next. I also do some voices for video games that are going to be coming out, which is exciting. So, I’m pretty busy.





