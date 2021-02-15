Has Filming for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Started?

Last May, CBS All Access announced that it had ordered a new Star Trek series entitled Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. According to the press release, the show will follow the journeys of the USS Enterprise while it was under the command of Captain Pike. It also confirmed that Anson Mount would be reprising his role as Captain Pike, that Ethan Peck would be reprising his role as Spock, and that Rebecca Romijn would be reprising her role as Number One. All three actors portrayed these characters in Star Trek: Discovery, making the show something of a Discovery spinoff.

At the time, it was unclear when the series would begin production. The coronavirus pandemic had already delayed produced on Picard season two and it looked like it would also delay production on Discovery season four. So, the studio has been cautious about announcing the details about filming and release dates.

However, some social media posts this week seem to indicate that production is finally underway.

Peck is in Toronto

The majority of the filming for the CBS Star Trek shows is done out of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. So, when the actors start showing up in Toronto, it’s a good sign that filming is either about to start or underway.

On Saturday, Peck posted a picture to his Instagram account of a shopping cart almost completely buried in snow. He added a caption joking about the snow in Canada and geotagged the picture in Toronto.

When a fan asked whether he was there for filming on Strange New Worlds, Peck replied to the comment. His answer was simply a winking emoji. seemingly indicating that was the purpose of his trek to the great frozen north.

Romijn Also Appears to be in Toronto

On Sunday, Romijn posted a Valentine’s Day picture of herself and her daughters to her Instagram account. The three were all bundled up, standing in what appeared to be a snowy park. A city skyline was visible in the background.

Though Romijn didn’t geotag the picture, one distinctive building in the background of the shot gave fans a clue about her location. The tall tower in the right-hand corner of the frame appears to be the CN Tower in Toronto. In the comments section, several fans pointed out the tower, taking it as a sign that she was also in Toronto for filming on Strange New Worlds.

Romijn didn’t respond to any of the comments to confirm or deny her location or her purpose for being there.

Are Other ‘Strange New Worlds’ Actors in Toronto?

So far, Mount has not confirmed that he’s in Toronto or posted any social media updates that give any hints as to his current location. His latest Instagram post, from Sunday, did give a glimpse out the window of where he’s currently staying with his partner. The only thing discernable from the scenery seen through the window was that it had recently snowed. None of the buildings appeared distinctive enough to hint at his whereabouts.

Currently, Mount, Peck and Romijn are the only cast members listed on the IMDB page for the show. So, social media sleuthing is limited to their accounts. The showrunners, Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman haven’t given any hints about their locations either. However, them being in Toronto wouldn’t necessarily indicate filming for Strange New Worlds as they’re already working on Discovery season four.

Peck’s post and comment along with Romijn’s post are good indications that filming has already begun. Still no official word on when the series may release, but perhaps with production underway, more details will come soon.

