First ‘Strange New Worlds’ Novel Announced

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is set to premiere on May 5, 2022, on Paramount+, and the written-word adventures of Captain Christopher Pike, Number One and Mr. Spock won’t be all that far behind. The Gallery Books division of Simon & Schuster has announced that “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: The High Country” will be released as a hardcover, ebook and audio title on November 8, 2022.



Written by John Jackson Miller, it will be the very first official “Strange New Worlds” tie-in novel to beam into bookstores. The announcement was made on April 8, 2022, at Star Trek: Mission Chicago, an official “Star Trek” event held at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago, Illinois. Miller was on hand for the event.

Miller Is a ‘Star Trek’ & ‘Star Wars’ Veteran



Miller is no stranger to longtime “Star Trek” readers. The best-selling author’s previous “Star Trek” tales include “Picard: Rogue Elements,” “Discovery: Die Standing,” “Discovery: The Enterprise War,” the “Star Trek: Prey” trilogy titles “Hell’s Heart,” “The Jackal’s Trick,” and “The Hall of Heroes,” “The Next Generation: Takedown,” and the enovella, “Titan: Absent Enemies.” Beyond the final frontier, he has written several “Star Wars” tie-in books, among them “A New Dawn,” “Kenobi,” “Knight Errant,” and “Lost Tribe of the Sith — The Collected Stories,” and also an original title of his creation, “Overdraft: The Orion Offensive,” published in 2013.



“In 2019, I told the story of where Captain Pike’s Enterprise was during the Klingon War,” Miller teased in a Facebook post on April 8, 2022, while he was attending Star Trek: Mission Chicago. “Time to get back in the saddle… It was an honor to write the first novel under the #StrangeNewWorlds banner — and plenty of fun!” That same day, in a blog post, he wrote, “Captain Christopher Pike on a horse — need I say more?” He called the upcoming book, “a doozy of an adventure,” and added that “the cast now includes Uhura and lots of new characters. I think you’ll enjoy the ride.”



Miller, in his April 8 Facebook post, was referring to his book “Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War.” Published on July 30, 2019, it answered lingering questions as to the whereabouts of Captain Pike, Lieutenant Spock, Number One, and the USS Enterprise during the Klingon-Federation war that viewers witnessed during season one of “Star Trek: Discovery.” The book was actually released several weeks after the conclusion of season two, which ended in April of 2019. Season two of “Discovery” featured Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels”) as Pike, Rebecca Romijn (“X-Men”) as Number One and Ethan Peck (the grandson of acting legend Gregory Peck) as Spock, while the Enterprise itself made a cameo appearance in the waning seconds of the season-one finale, “Will You Take My Hand?” Mount, Romijn and Peck reprised their “Discovery” characters as well in several “Short Treks” episodes that aired in the fall of 2019, and will do so again, this time as series leads, for the highly anticipated “Strange New Worlds.”



It’s also worth noting the “get back in the saddle” reference in Miller’s Facebook post. In February of 2022, Paramount+ released the first “Strange New Worlds” poster, which depicted Pike on a horse in the desert, sporting a cowboy hat, with the Enterprise hovering above him. Hardcore “Star Trek” fans will recall that the Captain Pike (Jeffrey Hunter) seen in “The Cage,” the first – and jettisoned – “Star Trek: The Original Series” pilot, owned a horse named Tango. On April 3, 2022, Paramount+ released a full, 2-minute-long “Strange New Worlds” trailer. At the 1-minute and 30-second mark, a character that is presumably Pike rides a horse at full speed as a shuttlecraft barrels past him and the horse in a blur.

Back in the Saddle

Gallery Books offered the following synopsis of “The High Country”:



“When an experimental shuttlecraft fails, Captain Christopher Pike suspects a mechanical malfunction—only to discover the very principles on which Starfleet bases its technology have simply stopped functioning. He and his crewmates are forced to abandon ship in a dangerous maneuver that scatters their party across the strangest new world they’ve ever encountered.



“First Officer Una finds herself fighting to survive an untamed wilderness where dangers lurk at every turn. Young cadet Nyota Uhura struggles in a volcanic wasteland where things are not as they seem. Science Officer Spock is missing altogether. And Pike gets the chance to fulfill a childhood dream: to live the life of a cowboy in a world where the tools of the 23rd century are of no use.



“Yet even in the saddle, Pike is still very much a starship captain, with all the responsibilities that entails. Setting out to find his crewmates, he encounters a surprising face from his past—and discovers that one people’s utopia might be someone else’s purgatory. He must lead an exodus—or risk a calamity of galactic proportions that even the Starship Enterprise is powerless to stop…”



Avid readers of “Star Trek” novels have been used to seeing the Pocket Books imprint for several decades, dating back to the first tie-in novel for “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” Gallery Books and Pocket Books are both Simon & Schuster imprints. According to Memory Alpha, “Discovery” novels were published under Gallery Books starting in 2017, with other Pocket titles shifting to the Gallery Books imprint in May 2019, starting with “The Next Generation: Available Light” and “The Original Series: The Captain’s Oath.” Since then, according to the site, all “Star Trek” book series previously under Pocket Books have been published as Gallery Books.



“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: The High Country” is available now for pre-order at Amazon.com.