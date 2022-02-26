The Back Story on this Classic Space Phenomenon from ‘Star Trek’

From the very beginning, “Star Trek” was meant to be a different kind of television show. Unlike “Land of the Giants” or “Lost in Space,” this new science fiction story was designed to stay true to the foundations of science, to remain believable.

In the “Star Trek” writer’s handbook, also known as the show or series bible, show creator Gene Roddenberry outlined how he planned to have a show that both entertained and stayed true to science.

“Remember always that ‘Star Trek’ is never fantasy; whatever happens, no matter how unusual or bizarre, must have some basis in either fact or theory and stay true to that premise,” Roddenberry wrote in the handbook. “Don’t give the enemy Starflight capability and then have them engage our vessel with grappling hooks and drawn swords.”

Even though this tenant was established by “the Creator,” staying true and within the boundaries of known scientific theory must have been something hard to enforce. Even the theory of warp drive which made faster-than-light travel possible, Roddenberry and his team based on actual the cutting edge of scientific theory and fact.

The Galactic Barrier





Into the Galactic Barrier – Star Trek Discovery 4×10 2022-02-24T12:57:22Z

In a recent episode of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which is entitled “The Galactic Barrier,” Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew venture past the edge of known space. The ship encountered globular masses that they must pierce and ride in until they could pass through this barrier.

Burnham and the rest of her crew are not the first Starfleet personnel to get close to the barrier. In fact, the second pilot of “The Original Series” featured this phenomenon. In the episode, “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” two Starfleet crewmembers are changed into powerful beings, thanks to the effects of the Galactic Barrier.

The ‘Original’ Galactic Barrier





Encounter with the Energy Barrier(remstered) good stuff, this is my favorite remastered scene in all of remastered star trek. 2009-06-29T23:42:22Z

These two, Gary Mitchell (Gary Lockwood) and Dr. Elizabeth Dehner (Sally Kellerman), eventually possessed abilities that made them dangerous. Mitchell and Dehner were able to move objects with their thoughts, their strength was enhanced, and they could shoot lightning bolts from their fingertips. Thanks to a change of heart from Dehner, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) was able to defeat these god-like beings.

According to Memory Alpha, “entering the barrier is extremely hazardous. Shields could not block all the energies of the barrier; the leakage was sufficient to heat the hull to over 2,000 degrees, damage several systems, and disable the warp drive of the Enterprise.”

The problem with all this information and what could happen to a ship is entirely make-believe. When Trek was on the air in the 1960s, a renowned author, scientist, and thinker named Issac Asimov wrote an article for TV Guide, pointing out some of these types of errors. In his piece, Asimov roasted both Trek and “Lost in Space” for the scientific inaccuracies on the show, many of which he ignored. But some he pointed out in his letter:

Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry’s Letter to Isaac Asimov





Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry's Letter to Isaac Asimov Shortly after Star Trek first went on the air in 1966, legendary Science Fiction author, Isaac Asimov, voiced some negative feedback in a TV Guide article. Gene Roddenberry decided to write to his hero defending his work. Presented here, in its entirety, is that letter. 2018-12-15T13:44:07Z

“In an episode of ‘Star Trek,’ which seems to have the best technical assistance of the current crop, a mysterious gaseous cloud is sighted ‘one-half light-year outside the Galaxy.’” Asimov wrote. “But the galaxy doesn’t have a sharp edge. The stars just get fewer and fewer and trail off.”

“To speak of anything being one-half light-year outside the galaxy is like saying a house is one-half yard outside the Mississippi Basin.”

Fans on Reddit correctly connected Asimov’s that statement with the “impenetrable galactic barrier” featured in “Where No Man Has Gone Before.” For the record, Roddenberry responded to Asimov’s letter, and the two went on to be friends. Roddenberry would even encourage Trek fans to become members of the Planetary Society, a group dedicated to “empowering the world’s citizens to advance space science and exploration.” Asimov was a member of the society, as well as scientist Carl Sagan.

Dr. Alis Deason, an astrophysicist at Durham University in England, recently noted the precise measurement of our Milky Way Galaxy, which is 1.9 million light-years across. When describing the “edge” of the galaxy, Dr. Deason said that it is denoted when “the stars just stop at a particular radius.” In all 14 pages of her report, there is no mention of a barrier.

Scientists think there are “walls” in the universe, but they are not impenetrable like the “Galactic Barrier” is supposed to be. According to The New York Times, they are curtains ”of thousands of galaxies across at least 700 million light-years.”

Why Use Non-Scientific Story Ideas





FOUNDATION Ending Explained! In this video we take a deep dive, review, recap and explain the ending to Apple TV's FOUNDATION based on Isaac Asimov's sci-fi trilogy and starring Lee Pace. Check out my other Sci-Fi & Fantasy Videos here: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLY9KJ1cFVs7iajBX4Ibg6jaCAH1eIuSgd FOLLOW ME: Twitter: twitter.com/thinkstoryYT Instagram: instagram.com/thinkstoryYT TikTok: tiktok.com/@thinkstory #Foundation #AppleTV 2021-11-20T01:38:30Z

So if Roddenberry wanted to stay close to scientific fact, as he stated in his writer’s handbooks, why did he allow writers to go outside of those parameters? It could be that Asimov answered that question in his TV Guide article.

“I don’t mind bending the sacred laws of science just a bit to add suspense or to help the good guy get the girl at the last minute,” Asimov wrote. That certainly seems like the thinking that Roddenberry could endorse. Some of that ‘bending’ took place in Asimov’s space saga, the “Foundation” books, which are now a series on Apple’s streaming service.

Those sorts of rules have been bent quite often since the days of “The Original Series.” One of the most often cited is the “Voyager” episode when Captain Janeway and Tom Paris were transformed into amphibians because they crossed the Warp 10 barrier.

