WATCH: George Takei on the Worst ‘Star Trek’ Costume Design

Uniforms are a contentious issue on Star Trek. On the one hand, a seasoned fan of the franchise can generally determine what era of Trek they’re watching by looking at the uniforms alone. But the uniforms are constantly changing, both on the TV shows and in the Star Trek films, and not every change is welcomed by fans. While fan ire towards costumes is well known, what is less well-known to some fans is how the actors themselves felt about these iconic costumes. George Takei, who played Mr. Sulu on Star Trek, has revealed his least favorite Starfleet uniform of all time…and exactly why he hated it so much.

In the video above, recorded for the famous 2006 Christie’s auction of Star Trek memorabilia, George Takei sounds off about the worst costume he ever wore in the original series and the Trek films.

Without hesitation, he revealed that his least favorite Star Trek uniform that he personally wore was the “spandex, body-tight outfit” with attached shoes, which he wore in Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

“The zipper came up the back and then under the armpit and over the, y’know, shoulder,” Takei explained in the clip, before explaining just why this design was so hated by fellow actors. “Grown men and women couldn’t answer Mother Nature’s call, without our dressers following us into the men’s room or the ladies room.”

“We said ‘If we have to go through that indignity again…there won’t be a Star Trek II.’” Takei added. “And that’s why you saw the design, the uh, wardrobe change, from Star Trek: The Motion Picture to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

It’s worth noting that the Starfleet uniforms worn in Star Trek: The Motion Picture are visually distinctive, but were only ever used for that film. Not only did actors like Takei dislike the design of these costumes, but fans of the franchise also seem to hate the Motion Picture‘s beige-y uniforms. In fact, that style of Starfleet uniforms was ranked as “worst” of all the Starfleet uniforms by both SyFy and Screenrant, and second-worst of all time in a similar list from CBR.

Even the designer of the costumes for Star Trek: The Motion Picture is on the record about hating the costumes, which had to be created with minimal budget. In their coverage of the history of the redesign for The Motion Picture, Forgotten Trek recalled a 2002 interview with designer Robert Fletcher, who had previously told reporters: “I didn’t like them much myself.”

Sulu’s Costume Changed Over the Years

While Mr. Sulu’s infamous beige costume might have been a pain to wear, it was beloved enough by some fans. We know this because Sulu’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture uniform went on sale back in 2006. At a Christie’s auction, the infamous beige uniform was sold for $1,320. However, it may be worth noting that the uniform was expected to sell for as much as $5,000, so it certainly sold for under what was originally estimated. That’s somewhat surprising, given that the 2006 Christie’s auction saw many other Trek props and costumes sell for above the estimated price, included Captain Picards infamous Ressikan flute. Christie’s notes that the Ressikan flute sold for $48,000, which was surprising given the pre-auction estimate of $1,200.

In terms of other Sulu costumes, there is one more Motion Picture costume sale of note. Nate D. Sanders Auctions notes that when they brought a different Sulu costume from the Motion Picture to auction in 2019, the costume sold for $2,270.

