Greenwood Replaces Langella in ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’

It’s Captain Pike to the rescue… sort of, and it’s got nothing to do with “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Bruce Greenwood, according to The Hollywood Reporter, has replaced Frank Langella as Roderick Usher in the upcoming Netflix project, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” based on the terror tale by Edgar Allan Poe. The actor swapping is an intriguing story that’s part #MeToo reckoning and part the ever-increasing intersection of “Star Trek” adventures and franchise talent past and present.



Langella had been cast as Usher family patriarch Roderick in “The Fall of the House of Usher,” created by Mike Flanagan. Production was underway when, according to Deadline, in a story published on April 13, 2022, the 84-year-old Langella was dismissed following an investigation into alleged misconduct on set. “Langella was the subject of an investigation, which has been completed, sources tell Deadline,” the story read. “It determined that Langella had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set. As a result, a decision has been made to recast the role of Roderick Usher.”

The Hollywood Reporter, on April 29, 2022, noted, “Netflix has found the new patriarch of the House of Usher. Bruce Greenwood has joined the streamer’s limited series ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ from creator Mike Flanagan. Greenwood will take over the role of Roderick Usher from Frank Langella, who was let go after an investigation into alleged misconduct on set.” Greenwood joins a cast that, according to the Internet Movie Database, includes Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill, Mary McDonnell, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Willa Fitzgerald, Carl Lumbly, and JayR Tinaco.



Langella, meanwhile, refuted the allegations in a forceful and detailed bylined statement that Deadline published on May 5, 2022. The actor in part wrote, “On April 13, the following item appeared on TMZ: ‘Frank Langella has been fired by Netflix for fondling a young actress between takes and she stormed off the set.’ That is demonstrably false. That is a total lie. The actress was mentioned by name. The same young woman who had accused me of ‘touching her leg’ on camera in the love scene. The next day the item was corrected to read: ‘Frank Langella has not been fired but is under investigation.’ In this version, the actress’s name was deleted.

“That afternoon, I was fired,” Langella’s statement continued. “I was not given a hearing with Netflix. My request to meet one-on-one with the actress was denied. The directors and the producer stopped answering my emails and phone calls. Within 30 minutes of my firing, a letter went out to cast and crew and a full press release was sent immediately. My representatives and I were given no opportunity to comment or collaborate on the narrative.



“Cancel culture is the antithesis of democracy,” Langella concluded. “It inhibits conversation and debate. It limits our ability to listen, mediate, and exchange opposing views. Most tragically, it annihilates moral judgment. This is not fair. This is not just. This is not American.”



“Star Trek” fans will remember Langella for his recurring role as the Jaro Essa, a Bajoran minister, on “Deep Space Nine.” According to Memory Alpha, the Oscar nominee and Tony Award winner played the character three times during the second season of “Deep Space Nine,” in the episodes “The Homecoming,” “The Circle,” and “The Siege.” He did so each time without a screen credit. Greenwood, 65, is a Canadian actor who, according to the Internet Movie Database, played Christopher Pike in “Star Trek (2009)” and “Star Trek Into Darkness,” following in the footsteps of Jeffrey Hunter, who originated the role in the first “Star Trek: The Original Series” pilot, “The Cage,” and Sean Kenney, who appeared as the disfigured Pike in the “TOS’ episodes, “The Menagerie, Part I” and “The Menagerie, Part II.” Anson Mount played Pike on “Star Trek: Discovery” and now stars as the character on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

I'm elated to welcome my dear friend, the brilliant BRUCE GREENWOOD to THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER as the iconic Roderick Usher. This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in HILL HOUSE). https://t.co/ya6QOQcX72 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 29, 2022



Mike Flanagan, in a tweet he posted on April 29, 2022, wrote, “I’m elated to welcome my dear friend, the brilliant Bruce Greenwood to ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ as the iconic Roderick Usher. This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in ‘Hill House’).” According to IMDB, their previous collaborations were “Gerald’s Game,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” and “Doctor Sleep.”



Langella and Greenwood aren’t the only “The Fall of the House of Usher” figures with “Star Trek” connections. According to the Internet Movie Database, Lulu Wilson has an as-yet-unidentified role in the show. Wilson, notes Memory Alpha, guest-starred as Kestra, the daughter of Troi (Marina Sirtis) and Riker (Jonathan Frakes) in the first-season “Star Trek: Picard” episode, “Nepenthe.”