Has “Strange New Worlds” Been Renewed for Season 2 Already?

A few weeks back, it was calculated when the highly-anticipated show, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," could begin streaming on Paramount+. According to estimates, based on what series star Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike) has said on Twitter and video, the thinking is that fans might be able to enjoy this new Trek in April 2022.

We’ve reported that Paramount plans to use “Strange New Worlds” to reach out to fans who prefer the original style of Trek storytelling. That is, the episodic style, or the so-called “planet-of-the-week” format. This was what Gene Roddenberry, Gene Coon, and the rest of “The Original Series” team came up with in the mid-1960s.

When Paramount released the names of the actors who will be part of Pike's crew — along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Spock — these new actors were covered in depth. A fan theory that actress Celia Gooding would be Uhura in SNW turned out to be correct.

Now, a report has surfaced that says Paramount has already renewed SNW for a second season when the first has not aired yet. This is not unprecedented, as Paramount and CBS Studios did the same thing with “Star Trek: Picard.” The show, starring Sir Patrick Stewart, was renewed just before the first season aired and renewed again for Season 3.

According to site Spoiler TV, which cited the source Production Weekly, “Strange New Worlds” is scheduled to begin production on Season 2 in February 2022.

Even though fan energy behind the new “Strange New Worlds” show appears to be high, why would Paramount+ renew the show, even before the first season? According to journalist Jethro Nededog of Insider, there are a few reasons why.

Nededog’s article was written in 2015 before the streaming world was as large as today, but many of his arguments still hold up. Among them is to generate hype.

“They could be sending out a message that, hey, we think this is a hit show, and this is worth our investment,” said Brad Adgate told the advertising magazine AdWeek when asked the same question. Adgate is Horizon Media’s senior vice president of research. “You should watch this show because other people are watching it.”

Nededog also said that a show might be so expensive that they’d need to use it all across a few seasons. This was precisely the case for “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” whose Promenade set cost $7 million, according to Adam ‘Mojo’ Lebowitz, who appeared on a recent episode of the Inglorious Treksperts podcast. Lebowitz worked on “Star Trek,” “Babylon 5,” and “Battlestar Galactica.”

Things were so expensive on DS9 that after the U.S.S. Defiant was destroyed in Season 7; the production could not afford to rename the vessel, according to ScreenRant.

Nededog wrote that some shows were renewed early by networks because they could do better streaming than terrestrial or cable TV. That is not an issue for Paramount+, as all of the new Trek shows appear on their streaming network. But it might be that the network is thinking of the future when Trek shows will be available only on their service and not on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

“No one’s watching it live, but it’s doing really well online, On Demand, and elsewhere,” Nededog summarized. And as “The Original Series” and “The Next Generation,” these shows have a long shelf life and the ability to make Paramount+ dollars for years in reruns or as streaming titles.

According to the L.A. Times, “The Next Generation” brought about $500 million in revenue for Paramount in its initial seven-year run. Of that $500 million, $293 million was in profit. The newspaper also noted that Paramount grossed about $161 million for rerun rights after all was said and done.

