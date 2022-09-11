Hasbro, Pottery Barn Announce ‘Star Trek’ Product Lines

As “Star Trek” celebrates its 56th anniversary, both Hasbro and Pottery Barn Teen have announced new product lines inspired by the franchise.

Both companies made announcements in conjunction with “Star Trek Day,” with products ranging from Nerf blasters to pajamas.

Set Phasers to Nerf

Fans of “The Next Generation” will be excited to learn that Hasbro’s latest Nerf blaster line is designed to recreate the appearance of the Starfleet Type 3 and Type 2 phasers. These iconic space blasters were the style used by the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D under the command of Jean Luc Picard, played by Patrick Stewart.

According to the announcement by Hasbro, the Type 3 motorized dart blaster rifle has light-up effects that simulate the look of being assimilated by the Borg . This design was created as a way to pay homage to the film “Star Trek: First Contact” where the Enterprise crew face off against the Borg in a time travel fight to save humanity.

In addition to the Borg augmentation, the Type 3 model also features light-up phaser effects, phaser sounds, authentic “First Contact” movie sounds, an internal 5-dart clip, and fires 1 dart at a time.

The Starfleet Type 2 hand-held phaser fires one dart and has a pull-back priming handle. Rather than a trigger, users press a fire button like the one used by characters in the “Next Generation” television series and films.

The phasers are currently available for pre-order through October 2. While the actual shipping date is subject to change, Hasbro estimates the phasers will be available to ship around November 24, 2023.

Sleep Among the Stars

Pottery Barn Teen’s “Star Trek” line includes a range of products including bedding, décor and even lunch boxes.

“The ‘Star Trek’ franchise has celebrated imagination and exploration for over half a century,” said Allison Spampanato, Senior Vice President of Product Design for Pottery Barn Teen. “We are proud to bring the ‘Star Trek’ universe to the home space in partnership with Paramount through elevated design and true-to-franchise details that Star Trek fans of all ages can enjoy.”

While they were designed by Pottery Barn Teen’s in-house design atelier, the bedding options are available in a range of sizes, including queen size, meaning adult fans can enjoy them too.

Keeping in mind that the holiday season is around the corner, the product line also includes a set of ornaments based on fan-favorite starships. Featured in the set are the original Enterprise, a Klingon battlecruiser and the famous station “Deep Space Nine.”

Fans of the Enterprise D will want to check out the wallpaper mural which is made of vinyl with a glowing UV ink coating and features the iconic starship zooming through the cosmos.

“Pottery Barn Teen’s home collection remains true to the elements and storytelling of the iconic 56-year-old ‘Star Trek’ franchise, capturing the themes that are still relevant today,” said Jose Castro, Senior Vice President, Soft Lines, Global Fashion Collaborations & Specialty Retail, Paramount Consumer Products. “We love that this collection is across multiple home categories – bedding, holiday, accessories and décor – and we believe Pottery Barn Teen is the perfect partner to execute an elevated collection for our ‘Star Trek’ superfans.”

The entire product line is available now online.