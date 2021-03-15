Henry Darrow Dead at 87

Henry Darrow, known for his roles in The Hitcher, Zorro, and The High Chaparral, has died. He passed away on Sunday, March 14th at his home in Wilmington, North Carolina. Darrow’s former publicist, Michael B. Druxman, confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Monday. He was 87 years old.

Darrow was a prolific television actor with over 145 credits. He started his acting career in the late 1950s and became a well-known actor, especially in the Western genre, in the 1960s. He appeared in several popular television shows including General Hospital, The Outer Limits, Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Mod Squad, The New Dick Van Dyke Show, Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., T.J Hooker, The Golden Girls, and The Bold and The Beautiful.

Darrow was also a member of the Star Trek family. He appeared in one episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation and two episodes of Star Trek: Voyager.

A Loss for the ‘Star Trek’ Family

Darrow’s first appearance in the Star Trek universe was in the first season of Star Trek: The Next Generation. In the episode “Conspiracy,” he played a Vulcan Admiral named Savar.

He next appeared in Star Trek: Voyager as Commander Chakotay’s father, Kolopak. Darrow portrayed Kolopak in a couple of season two episodes, “Tattoo” and “Basics Part I.”