Why ‘House of the Dragon’ Could Serve as a Model for ‘Star Trek’

It’s fair to say that “Game of Thrones” changed Hollywood executives’ thoughts about genre television. Instead of relegating science fiction, superhero, and fantasy programs to a low-budget tier, “Game of Thrones” made the industry acknowledge that a well-written show, with high production value, great acting, and movie-level special effects, could capture the attention of the viewing public.

Even as DVD sales have waned over the years, HBO sold millions of copies of “GoT” DVDs and Blu-ray collections, giving the network a third revenue stream to go with cable and HBO Max subscriptions. According to Entertainment Weekly, HBO sold more than 350,000 DVD sets in just one week while the show was still on the air.

Now HBO has another hit on their hands. This new show, which takes place in the same “GoT” universe, is increasing in popularity. Thanks to reporting by Yahoo!, fans know that more people tuned into Episode 2 of “House of The Dragon” than in the previous episode — which was 20 million. The show has already been renewed for a second season, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Game of Thrones” became the measuring stick against which all streaming networks would measure themselves. As Sean Burch writes, that is precisely the aim of the Amazon show, “Man in The High Castle.” According to Burch, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wanted a franchise with “a charismatic protagonist, a threatening antagonist, world-building, cliffhangers, a love interest, high stakes for society,” and a few other items. The show apparently wasn’t the hit that Amazon and Bezos expected, and “Man In The High Castle” was canceled after Season 4.

Soon, Amazon will unleash a new take on the J.R.R. Tolkien works — “The Rings of Power.” According to Vanity Fair, this new series will cost over $1 billion to produce. Meanwhile, Apple TV attempted to make “unfilmable” books written by science fiction master Isaac Asimov into a show. Their “Foundation” series veered away from the plot and characters created by Asimov in his novels.

As the BBC noted, no one had “dared” try to make a series out of these books before Apple’s attempt. Much like “The Rings of Power,” the “Foundation” show is Apple’s attempt to make a “Game of Thrones” type of series, which would call attention to their entire streaming platform.

Instead of just recreating the “Game of Thrones” in a new series, HBO made a clever decision to focus on one of the families who made the original show so interesting. “House of The Dragon” focuses on the Targaryen clan, the blonde-haired villains in the first show. Writer Tia Fabi thinks that getting into more detail with just one part of the “GoT” world makes a lot of sense.

“There were loads of houses in ‘Game of Thrones,’ but one house was mostly mentioned, and despite that house not really being present, it always loomed over the story of ‘GOT,’” Fabi wrote in a recent article. “House Targaryen and the events that happened prior to the start of ‘Game of Thrones’ is essentially why we had ‘Game of Thrones.’”

Could this work for “Star Trek?” Since fans know that Paramount is planning several new shows in the Trek universe, including “Section 31,” which will star Michelle Yeoh; a “Starfleet Academy” show, which may include Mary Wiseman (Tilly from “Discovery”); and possibly a “Khan” show (as reported by Heavy in May).

As Gizmodo’s James Whitbrook speculated, the next big thing for a new “Star Trek” series would be to feature a show from an alien’s point of view.

“An alien-led ‘Star Trek’ series could really test the ideals of the Federation as a society, putting on a game face as the peaceful utopia it strives to be while having to deal with integrating an entirely new species and perspective into its grand alliance,” Whitbrook wrote. “Are they all really as good as they seem? Can they be trusted?”

An episode from Season 2 of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” proved that either a Klingon or Vulcan show could work. There was even a classic episode of “The Next Generation,” with Riker (Jonathan Frakes) serving aboard a Klingon ship for a week or so.

Like the Targaryens, the Klingons have been involved with “Star Trek” stories from the very start. Also, like the Targaryens, the Klingons started as enemies of the show’s good guys (the Federation). Like the Targaryens’ Daenerys (played by Emilia Clarke), the Klingons had a break-out character that fans fell in love with (Worf, as portrayed by Michael Dorn).

Could Trek boss Alex Kurtzman and Paramount shake things up after “Star Trek: Discovery” finishes its run and debut a new series with a Klingon ship at its core? It certainly would be different, as every Trek show since “The Original Series” has had a human as its main character.

