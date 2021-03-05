‘Star Trek’ Actress Trained in Second City Before Joining Enterprise Cast

Jolene Blalock was born March 5, 1975, in San Diego, California. Over her long career, she’s known for starring in various science fiction roles from “Legend of the Seeker,” “Stargate: SG1,” and “Starship Troopers 3: Mauraders.” But “Star Trek” fans know her best as T’Pol — the Vulcan science officer aboard Enterprise.

Modeling, Doing Improv, & Acting – She Does It All

According to IMBD, Blalock left home at 16 to start a modeling career. On her way back to the United States, after jetting across Europe and Asia, she decided she wanted to do more acting. After returning to the U.S., StarTrek.com indicates she enrolled in the Stella Adler Academy and participated in improv in Second City (in Toronto).

Rick Berman (“Star Trek” writer and creator) indicated, from TrekMovie, that Blalock, was yet one more case of, “Another beautiful woman who can act.” According to IMDB, she ranked number 94 in Stuff’s “102 Sexiest Women in the World.” She’s also posed in Maxim and in Playboy.

Blalock Almost Didn’t Try Out for T’Pol

Blalock has been a “Star Trek” and science fiction fan. In this Backstage interview, she talked about how she enjoys the sci-fi genre because you get to ask, “What if?”

But when it came to trying out for the role, she didn’t think she could get it. According to an interview with Metro, she said, “I was like: ‘Star Trek? Not after Voyager and Deep Space Nine.’ The last thing I wanted to do was run around in tights and weird hair being a space cadet and so I said ‘No.’ My agent read the script, though, and insisted I go to try out.”

Try out she did! Rick Berman described the process in a video interview with Television Academy Foundation. Hundreds of women read for the role, but even without makeup, they knew Blalock had potential. Berman said, “She nailed it. She’s very talented.”

History was made. She got the role and was excited to work for “Star Trek.” In early interviews, she discussed her enthusiasm. Blalock attended the “Star Trek: Enterprise” premiere. In this TrekCore video, she said, “Broken Bow” (the first episode) went brilliantly. She was thrilled to stay true to Gene Roddenberry’s vision.

For “Star Trek: Enterprise,” she noticed the storyline unfolding similarly to “The Original Series.” In her interview with Desert News, she said.

“I see relationships between each character forming, and yet I’m still the odd man out. But yet, there’s the beginning of that loyalty that was in the original ‘Star Trek’ between Bones and Kirk and Spock. And that’s one thing that I love that they’re doing is that they’re not coming in with that loyalty. They’re showing that loyalty progress and how that began.”

In TrekToday, Blalock talked about how important science fiction and “Star Trek” is to her:

“Growing up, I grew up on the original ‘Star Trek.’ Also, when I was in sixth grade, I would come home from school and watch the ‘Star Wars’ trilogy back to back every day for the entire year. It’s something that brings humanity outside of itself. It makes us think outside of ourselves, it presents the question what if, what if we could jump the timeline, what if we could meet another intelligent species, what if we could colonize on another planet. It deals with very big ideas, so sci-fi/fantasy, you can do [anything].”

Although it took about two hours for her to get ready — catsuits, a wig, and Vulcan ears — she said in a variety of interviews that because she looks so different in real life, she doesn’t get noticed often. (During her time filming Enterprise, Jolene was blonde.) Gizmodo indicated that Blalock had 40 different outfits in varying skin-tight, cleavage-showing options.

Loved the ‘Enterprise’ Crew, But Didn’t Like the Storylines

Blalock often talks about how much she enjoyed working with her fellow actors and crew members. In this Star Trek interview, she indicated how much they all enjoyed working together.

Occasionally, she was critical of storylines, wishing that “Star Trek” writers and the network worried less about sex appeal and focus more on good stories.

In SFX Magazine, quoted from Trek Today and Heavy, Blalock said, “You can’t substitute t**s and a** for good storytelling,” Blalock told SFX Magazine in 2004, quoted via TrekToday. “You can have both, but you can’t substitute one for the other, because the audience is not stupid. You can’t just throw in frivolous, uncharacteristic … well, bull, and think it’s going to help the ratings.”

In that same interview with SFX Magazine, she indicated she wasn’t happy with T’Pol’s romantic relationships, including Charles “Trip” Tucker III.

It’s that zeal for her character that most likely led her to be disappointed by the “Star Trek: Enterprise” finale, “These Are the Voyages.” According to IMDB, she called it “appalling.” What upset her and most of the crew was the focus on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” for the last episode. But Blalock wasn’t alone. In interviews, such as in TV Insider, Brannon Braga (“Star Trek” writer) even said it was the only time Scott Bakula (Captain Archer) was ever mean to him.

Loves American Theatre Ballet

Blalock is married to Michael Rabino, CEO of Live Nation. The couple has two children together. It seems, for now, Blalock is content to be a mom and wife.

She’s also involved in various charity events to promote causes, such as the Make a Wish Foundation (according to Lapalme) and the American Ballet Theatre.

