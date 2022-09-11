‘Trek’ in the News: Kane, Ryder, Slater, & Siddig

“Star Trek” and the people associated with the franchise are always in the news. Some of the news warrants full stories and some of it is better included in a round-up. This is that round-up, which is now a regular Heavy on “Star Trek” feature.



This week’s roundup involves Alexander Siddig, Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, and Carol Kane, who have locked in their next projects, according to the entertainment trade paper Variety. Siddig — who starred as Dr. Julian Bashir in all seven seasons of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” — has joined the cast of “Fallen,” a supernatural series for Brazilian streaming service Globoplay. Ryder, who appeared as Spock’s mother, Amanda Grayson, in “Star Trek (2009),” has joined the cast of “Haunted Mansion,” and Slater, who made a cameo appearance as a night-duty officer in “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” has signed on for the upcoming streaming series, “Willow.” Kane is set to appear in season two of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

Siddig is Set to Star in the Supernatural Series, ‘Fallen’



Variety reports that “Fallen” has begun production, with Siddig co-starring alongside Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Jessica Alexander (“Get Even”), Gijs Blom (“The Letter for the King”), and Timothy Innes (“The Last Kingdom”). The story, the paper notes, follows “Luce (Alexander), a young woman who is sent to a cult-like rehab facility called Sword & Cross to serve time for a crime she can’t remember committing. Among the other residents, she encounters the enigmatic Daniel (Blom) and exasperating but irresistible Cam (Innes), all of whom are under the watchful eye of the sinister chief doctor Howson (Siddig), and devout twin sisters Miriam and Sophia (Niles). Luce must untangle the mystery of who she is and why she has a connection to Daniel that goes far back beyond their time in the institution.” Siddig, according to the Internet Movie Database, has also completed a streaming series called “Shantaram,” which will debut on October 21, 2022, on Apple TV+, and the horror film, “Deliver Us.”



Ryder is just the latest big name set to visit “Haunted Mansion.” The cast, per Variety, includes Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Jared Leto, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Levy, Hasan Minaj, and Danny DeVito, with Justin Simien directing the supernatural comedy. The trade paper describes the film as follows: “Dawson’s character Gabbie, (is) a single mom with a nine-year-old son. Looking to start a new life, Gabbie buys a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans. When they discover the mansion is haunted, Gabbie resorts to hiring a paranormal tour guide (Stanfield), a psychic (Haddish), a priest (Wilson), and a historian (DeVito) to help exorcise her newly bought mansion. The film will feature classic references to the classic Disneyland ride, including Leto’s character of the Hatbox Ghost. Curtis will also play a character named Madame Leota.” It has not yet been revealed what character Ryder will play.

Longtime ‘Star Trek’ Fan Slater Co-Stars in the Upcoming Fantasy Series ‘Willow’



“Willow,” which will premiere on November 30, 2022, on Disney+, picks up years after the events of the Ron Howard-directed, George Lucas-produced feature film of the same name, which was released in 1988. The fantasy film starred Val Kilmer as Madmartigan, Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood, and Joanne Whalley as Sorsha. Davis and Whalley reprise their respective roles in the new show, while it was revealed by Davis on stage at the recent DS23 event and then reported by Variety that Slater’s character will be a “friend” of Madmartigan. According to the Internet Movie Database, Slater has also completed the upcoming films “Unfrosted,” which stars James Marsden, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” guest voice Jack McBrayer, and “Freelance,” which features John Cena, Alison Brie, and “Star Trek Into Darkness” co-star Alice Eve.



Veteran actress Kane is a two-time Emmy Award winner and an Oscar nominee who is best known for her work in “Hester Street,” “Taxi,” “Scrooged,” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” She will recur on “Strange New Worlds” as a character named Pelia, according to an announcement made on September 8, 2022, during Paramount+’s “Star Trek” Day festivities. In a press release issued by Paramount+, Pelia is described as “Highly educated and intelligent, this engineer suffers no fools. Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.”