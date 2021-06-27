Kyle Richards Teases When She Broke Her Nose In ‘Halloween Kills’

Kyle Richards shared the trailer for her upcoming film “Halloween Kills” and teased her own real-life horror story as well. The slasher film, which is due in theaters October 15, 2021, features gritty footage of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star as she reprised her role as Lindsey Wallace, the character she played in the original 1978 film when she was a child.

In the new installment of the horror franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis also reprises her role as Laurie Strode, the babysitter who first came face to face with killer Michael Myers more than 40 years ago. But the trailer shows Richards’ character also appears to have a violent showdown with the killer in the new film, and that scene may have been when Richards suffered an on-set accident.

Richards Asked Fans If They Could Tell Which Scene Resulted in Her Breaking Her Nose

After sharing the trailer to Instagram, Richards asked fans if they noticed anything in her scenes.

“Can you guess when I broke my nose?” Richards asked fans in the comments section.

Several followers responded to ask her if “Michael” did it.

“When Michael threw you against the car!” one fan wrote.

“He had you up against the car by your neck!” another added.

“When you were running from Mikey??????!!! Did you fall?!” another asked.

Richards previously told Variety about the injury she suffered on the set of “Halloween Kills.”

“I broke my nose,” she revealed in May 2020. “I didn’t even tell anybody on the set that night even though I was like, ‘I think I broke my nose.’ I was so worried they’d have a stunt person come in and do my job because they had someone there dressed just like me …so now I have this big bump coming out here.”

After filming wrapped, Richards did get surgery on her nose to fix the bump and she even showcased her new nose on the 11th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

Richards Loved Filming “Halloween Kills’ Despite Her Injury

Even though she suffered a significant injury while filming the horror movie, Richards, 52, doesn’t seem to have any regrets. She recently told Digital Spy she had a great time on the set of the movie.

‘It was so much fun,” the Bravo star said. “It was so great. When you love what you’re doing, it’s exciting to go to work every day. I would go to work at five o’clock at night and come home at seven in the morning.”

She also revealed that she and Curtis “joked and laughed on the set” and Curtis even carried her to her dressing room just like she did when she was a child when they worked together on the first movie. Richards added that she has maintained a friendship with Curtis over the years and that they help each other out with raising money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“We have that in common,” Richards said. “We have ‘Halloween. in common. I’m hoping she makes a little appearance again soon on the show [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills].”

