Kyle Richards Reveals What She Does to Women Who DM Her Husband Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have one of the longest marriages in the “Real Housewives” franchise, and the Bravo star wants to keep it that way.

The two wed at the Bel-Air Country Club in January 1996, according to The Knot. In January 2022, Richards revealed the secret to her 25-year marriage to the wealthy real estate broker.

“I think it’s important to know that you are going to be challenged and you have to start out remembering that you are in this for better or for worse,” Richards told the magazine of her marriage. “There are going to be bad days, but hopefully the good outweighs the bad. We’ve, of course, had challenging times, but never ever a moment where we weren’t on the same page. We love each other more than anything, and we’re in this until the day we die.”

With such a solid marriage, it would seem that there wouldn’t be any insecurities. But in a recent interview, Richards teased that if anyone flirts with her man, there will be consequences.

Kyle Richards Joked that She Will ‘Cut’ Anyone Who Flirts With Her Husband

During an April 2022 episode of the “On Display” podcast, Richards and host Melissa Gorga talked about what it’s like having their handsome husbands in the public eye. Richards noted that before RHOBH, she never thought of her husband as a heartthrob.

“In the beginning, it was so funny because, to me, my husband is just a nice Jewish guy,” she said. “I, of course, thought he was so handsome, but then we just started doing the show and they started doing these polls and I was like ‘Everybody get lost.’ This is my little best-kept secret.”

Richards revealed that her husband doesn’t know how to work Instagram, so at one point she went through his phone and found DMs from strange women saying, “Let’s hook up” and “You’re hot” to him.

“I will f***ing kill you,” she said of the women trying to hit on her man. “I will literally cut you.”

Richards noted that the blatant flirtations from other women would get her worked up.

“I found myself starting getting in a bad mood,” she said. “And I didn’t want to get mad at him because he didn’t even know about the DMs. He doesn’t even know that they exist.”

The mom of four said she now obliterates messages from women who hit on her husband.

“Delete. Block. Delete. Block,” she said.

“I don’t like feeling like that, I don’t like being like that,” Richards added.

Kyle Richards Previously Talked About Women Who Flirt With & DM Her Husband

This isn’t the first time Richards has addressed her husband’s social media fans. On the “Days of Our Wives” episode of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” she opened up to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey as they talked about the “hoes” and “young hot girls” who slide into their husbands’ DMs. Richards said some women even send naked photos to her rich husband.

“It’s funny because my husband doesn’t know how to work Instagram,” Richards said. “So he didn’t even know that existed. He says, ‘Can you post this? I don’t know how to do it.’ And I look at the DMs and I’m like ‘Are you f***ing kidding me?’”

“I get so protective because I love him so much and I never knew I could have a relationship like this,” Richards explained. “My parents were divorced. It’s the most important thing in the world to me.”

Richards fiercely protects her marriage. In an interview on her niece Paris Hilton’s “This Is Paris” podcast, she recalled an incident when someone brought a female friend to one of her parties and she caught the woman flirting with Umansky while he was on the dance floor.

“And I said to her, ‘Get off my husband,’” Richards said on the podcast. “Because she kept putting her hands on him. She wouldn’t listen. So I said ‘Do you want a Manolo in your eyeball? Because I will put a Manolo in your eyeball.’ I had flames coming out of my nostrils and I had her escorted out.”

There Have Been Rumors About the Umansky Marriage

Longtime fans know that there have been rumors about Richards’ marriage. During the famous “Dinner Party From Hell” episode from the first season of RHOBH, psychic Allison DuBois issued a dire prediction about the Umansky marriage as she told Richards that her husband will “never emotionally fulfill” her, per E! News.

And during a cast trip on season 4 of the Bravo reality show, co-star Brandi Glanville brought along some tabloid magazines with stories about Umansky cheating on his wife. In a statement posted by Radar Online, Umansky denied the allegations.

“I am faithfully and happily committed to my wife of 18 years, Kyle Richards, and our children, and am saddened to learn that someone would spread these ugly and vicious false rumors regarding me,” he said at the time.

