Star Trek Fan Theory: A Watcher Has Been With Picard All Along

As the season finale of “Star Trek: Picard” airs this Thursday (May 5, 2022), the focus of Trek fans everywhere will switch from Picard to Pike. On that same day, the much-hyped and highly-anticipated show “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will debut.

But before the new series launches, viewers must still want to know how the storyline from Picard’s second season will wrap up. As Heavy has written about this subject recently, there are several threads that co-showrunner Terry Matalas says will not need a third season to complete.

Among those are — how will Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) stop the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) from taking the La Sirena and its technology to the Borg? Can they get Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) back from her merger with the Borg Queen? Will Elnor (Evan Evagora) somehow come back to life if the team is able to restore the timeline? Can they ensure that Renée Picard (Penelope Mitchell) and her mission are a success? Will Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera) stay in the past with his new love interest? Will Dr. Adam Soong (Brent Spiner) be arrested for his crimes? Will we get the crew back to the U.S.S. Stargazer to see if they are able to renegotiate with the Borg somehow, so Picard and the rest of the crew live to fight another day? And finally, will fans learn what is wrong with Q (John de Lancie)?

As the show’s opening animation clarifies, cutting through all these strands of time makes a big mess. And fixing all of these potential problems will indeed prove to be a challenge.

One item that is not on the list above is related to something Picard has avoided his entire life — love. In the first episode of the season, entitled “The Star Gazer,” viewers learned about a little sexual tension between Picard and Laris (Orla Brady). When Picard did not respond to his Romulan employee’s advances, she told him she would leave. Picard immediately regretted his decision.

Fan Theory on Laris / Tallinn

In a way, Picard was able to try again with the same woman. The Watcher turned out to be someone named Tallinn, also played by Brady. It was revealed Tallinn is an agent who works for the same organization that Gary Seven (Robert Lansing) was a part of. This secret alien organization was first seen in the classic episode, “Assignment: Earth,” which aired in 1968.

Thanks to a new theory, fans might have a jump on what might happen in the season finale of “Star Trek: Picard” between the title character and the two beings played by Brady. In a “Star Trek” group on Facebook, fan Scott Lander posted this message:

“I can see where this is heading. Laris is actually a watcher who was assigned to watch and protect Jean-Luc.”

Could Tallinn and Laris be the same being? Stranger things in “Star Trek” have happened before. This would make sense, as in Laris’s first appearance in a “Star Trek” story — which was the IDW comic book “Star Trek: Picard — Countdown,” she was the one who talked her husband, Zhaban (Jamie McShane), into working for Picard in the first place. Rather than beam into Picard’s life, or stalk him from a far distance (as Tallinn did to Renée Picard in the 2020s), Laris blended into Picard’s vineyard as a worker. Slowly she became a trusted confidant and, very nearly, a love interest.

Laris’ First Trek Appearance

This also would help eliminate Laris from contention for Picard’s heart, as fans know that Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) is returning to the story for Season 3. A love triangle between Dr. Crusher, Laris, and Picard might be interesting or even fun. It might be too much for a ten-episode series.

As Zoe Jordan of Screen Rant said so well, Season 3 of “Picard” will finally answer the question of what would have happened if Beverly and Jean-Luc had gotten together? Much like the fans who want to see a Janeway/Chakotay union, a Picard/Crusher ending would make many “The Next Generation” fans very happy.

